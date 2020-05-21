Huami’s Amazfit BIP S to get launched in India on 3rd June

Xiaomi-backed wearable maker Huami has a successful lineup of smartwatches in the form of Amazfit. Earlier this year, during CES 2020, the company launched the Amazfit BIP S, which as the name indicates, is a cheaper variant of the Amazfit BIP.

Now, the Huami Amazfit BIP S is all set to get launched in the Indian market on 3rd June. It was unveiled for $69 and while the Indian pricing is not yet known, we expect it to be priced around Rs 5,000.

The smartwatch is made from Polycarbonate material, making it lightweight weighing at just 19 grams without the strap and 31 grams with the strap. It features a 1.28-inch Transflective Color TFT display with 176 x 176 pixels screen resolution.

It is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top and also has an anti-fingerprint coating. The device comes with Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity and also supports GPS, as well as GLONASS for location tracking.

Sensors on the wearable device include PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor, 3-axis acceleration sensor, and 3-axis geomagnetic sensor. The smartwatch, which is 5ATM water resistant, is running the Amazfit OS and has Huami-PAI for health assessment and continuous heart rate monitoring.

The Amazfit BIP S is powered by a 200 mAh battery which is promised to offer a 40-day battery life on a single charge and 15 days with a typical usage. It just takes 2.5 hours to get fully charged.