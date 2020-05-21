Other StuffXiaomi

Huami’s Amazfit BIP S to get launched in India on 3rd June

By Jeet

Xiaomi-backed wearable maker Huami has a successful lineup of smartwatches in the form of Amazfit. Earlier this year, during CES 2020, the company launched the Amazfit BIP S, which as the name indicates, is a cheaper variant of the Amazfit BIP.

Now, the Huami Amazfit BIP S is all set to get launched in the Indian market on 3rd June. It was unveiled for $69 and while the Indian pricing is not yet known, we expect it to be priced around Rs 5,000.

Amazfit-BIP-S

The smartwatch is made from Polycarbonate material, making it lightweight weighing at just 19 grams without the strap and 31 grams with the strap. It features a 1.28-inch Transflective Color TFT display with 176 x 176 pixels screen resolution.

It is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top and also has an anti-fingerprint coating. The device comes with Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity and also supports GPS, as well as GLONASS for location tracking.

Sensors on the wearable device include PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor, 3-axis acceleration sensor, and 3-axis geomagnetic sensor. The smartwatch, which is 5ATM water resistant, is running the Amazfit OS and has Huami-PAI for health assessment and continuous heart rate monitoring.

The Amazfit BIP S is powered by a 200 mAh battery which is promised to offer a 40-day battery life on a single charge and 15 days with a typical usage. It just takes 2.5 hours to get fully charged.