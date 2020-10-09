OnePlus TV Y-series models to go on sale via Flipkart at Rs 1,000 discount

A couple of months ago, OnePlus had announced its new OnePlus U and OnePlus Y Smart TV models in the Indian market. The company has now confirmed that the Y-series models will go on sale on Flipkart from 12th October in India.

It’s noteworthy that both models were made available for purchase in the Indian market from 5th July via Amazon.in. The OnePlus TV 32Y1, which is a 32-inch model, is priced at just ₹12,999 while the OnePlus TV 43Y1, a 43-inch model, is priced at ₹22,999.

The development comes just days ahead of the upcoming Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart, which is set to commence from 16th October. It has also confirmed that the company will be offering a Rs 1,000 discount on Flipkart between 16th October to 18th November for the Y-series models.

Apart from the discount offer, the Smart TVs will also come with a No Cost EMI offer on multiple cards. SBI Bank credit and debit cardholders purchasing the TVs during the Big Billion Days sale will be eligible for an instant discount of 10 percent.

The 32-inch variant comes with an HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, the 43-inch model comes with a full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It has features like Oxygen Play, OnePlus Connect, and more, promising users an enhanced smart TV experience at competitive prices. It comes with two 10W speakers and also has support for Dolby Audio.

In the software department, the TV models run Oxygen Play UI on top of Google’s Android TV 9 operating system — same as the OnePlus TV Q1 series launched last year. It also comes with features like Kids Mode, Data Saver+, and more.