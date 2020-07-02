New affordable OnePlus TV U and OnePlus TV Y series launched in India; price starts at ₹12,999

After teasing for the affordable OnePlus TV series in the Indian market, the company has today officially launched the OnePlus TV Y and OnePlus TV U series, with a starting price of ₹12,999, and goes up to ₹49,999.

The OnePlus TV Y comes in two variants — 32-inch and 43-inch displays. While the 32-inch variant comes with an HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, the 43-inch model comes with a full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

It comes with features like Oxygen Play, OnePlus Connect, and more, promising users an enhanced smart TV experience at competitive prices. It comes with two 10W speakers and also has support for Dolby Audio.