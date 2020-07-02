New affordable OnePlus TV U and OnePlus TV Y series launched in India; price starts at ₹12,999
After teasing for the affordable OnePlus TV series in the Indian market, the company has today officially launched the OnePlus TV Y and OnePlus TV U series, with a starting price of ₹12,999, and goes up to ₹49,999.
The OnePlus TV Y comes in two variants — 32-inch and 43-inch displays. While the 32-inch variant comes with an HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, the 43-inch model comes with a full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.
It comes with features like Oxygen Play, OnePlus Connect, and more, promising users an enhanced smart TV experience at competitive prices. It comes with two 10W speakers and also has support for Dolby Audio.
There’s also a more expensive OnePlus TV U series which comes with a single screen size of 55-inch, offering 4K screen resolution. It also has support for Dolby Vision HDR format. It also has phone remote control feature support.
The device comes with software features like Kids Mode, Blue Light Protection, Data Saver Plus mode, and more. It has four speakers with 30W of output and the company has also redesigned the remote to feature more buttons and feel more ergonomic.
In the software department, all the TV models run Oxygen Play UI on top of Google’s Android TV 9 operating system — same as the OnePlus TV Q1 series launched last year. It also comes with features like Kids Mode, Data Saver+, and more.
As for the pricing, the OnePlus TV 32Y1 is priced at just ₹12,999 while the OnePlus TV 43Y1 is priced at ₹22,999. Both models will be available for purchase in the Indian market from 5th July via Amazon.in.
On the other hand, the OnePlus TV 55U1 is priced at ₹49,999. This one too will be available for purchase in India from 5th July. All three models will be available for purchase in the offline market soon.