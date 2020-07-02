JioMeet video conferencing app launched with support for 100 participants

Reliance Jio has added a new application to its lineup of apps — JioMeet. As the name indicates, it’s a video conferencing app which comes with support for up to 100 participants, free of cost.

The app, which is now open for all the users, comes with support for features like scheduling meetings and screen sharing among others.

It is available to access through Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox browsers and the company has also launched a mobile application for both iOS and Android.

The service was reportedly available in beta mode for months and now the company has finally launched the stable version for everyone. The app can now be downloaded through Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The launch of JioMeet comes at a time when video conferencing platforms are gaining popularity worldwide as professionals are now working from home amid the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

This new JioMeet will be competing against the likes of Zoom, Microsoft Team, and Google Meet, among others. Google recently rebranded Hangouts Meet to Google Meet and is offering premium features for free because of the pandemic.

Download – Android | iOS | Mac | Windows