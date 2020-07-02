Want to open multiple websites simultaneously in a push of a button? Your Windows can do it with a quick desktop shortcut. If you are working with multiple websites at once, this shortcut will help you out allowing you to launch multiple websites in a click or two. In this guide, we will show you how to create a desktop shortcut that opens more than one website in different browsers like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge.

How To Open Multiple Websites Using A Desktop Shortcut

Before you start, you will need to create a shortcut with a code that can open multiple websites at once.

Create A Shortcut Batch File

Launch Notepad from the Start Menu. You can also press the keyboard shortcut Windows + R to launch the Run command and type Notepad .

Now paste the following code in the Notepad.

@echo off start https://www.google.com start https://www.facebook.com start https://www.gmail.com

You may replace the websites of your choice in the above command.

Save this file with a .bat extension. For example MyWebsites.bat file.

Now double click or select and press enter to open the file. You will notice the default browser opening multiple websites simultaneously in different tabs.

You may add more websites URL to the command if you want more websites to open up. However, it is recommended if you keep a limited number of websites as opening multiple websites at a time may affect the system performance.

How To Open Multiple Websites In A Specific Browser

There are times you need to open multiple webpages in a different browser even though it’s not a default browser. You may also want to open websites in different windows instead of different tabs on the same browser. Fortunately, you can launch the Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome using this command and open multiple websites at once.

Type the following code in the Notepad and save it with a .bat file extension. This shortcut will open the websites in Google Chrome.

@echo off start chrome https://www.google.com start chrome https://www.facebook.com start chrome https://www.gmail.com

Similarly, for Microsoft Edge, type this following command in the Notepad.

@echo off start microsoft-edge https://www.google.com start microsoft-edge https://www.facebook.com start microsoft-edge https://www.gmail.com

Unfortunately, the same syntax won’t work in Mozilla Firefox, you will have to use the complete file path of the executable file for the browser in double-quotes. Usually, the path for the executable file for Firefox should be in C:/Program Files/Mozilla Firefox/firefox.exe.

You may use the following command to open multiple websites in multiple browsers. You may also add the command -new-window after the browser name to open the website in a new window instead of a new tab.

@echo off start chrome https://www.google.com start microsoft-edge https://www.facebook.com start chrome -new-window https://www.gmail.com

@echo off start chrome https://www.google.com start microsoft-edge https://www.facebook.com start chrome -new-window https://www.gmail.com

That was it. There are a number of tricks you can do on a browser such as how to block a website sound in Google Chrome and show a full URL in Safari.