How To View Full URL In Address Bar In Safari Browser [Mac]

Browsers can let you customize a whole lot of things to enhance your web browsing experience. Among the popular browsers is the Safari on Mac that lets you surf the web seamlessly. But like many browsers, Safari is also one that doesn’t show the full URL in the address bar.

Not all browsers may show you the full URL of the website in the address bar. Not just for Safari, but the Google Chrome browser too, doesn’t let you view the full URL. It shortens the URL within the address bar with the main domain along with sun-domain (if any). Browsers show you the short domain to give you a more minimalist look, but you can always view the full URL of the website in Safari with a quick workaround.

Alongside the Google Chrome browser which allows you to show the full URL in the address bar, the Safari browser can also let you view the full URL in the address bar. Here’s what you need to do.

View Full URL In Address Bar In Safari Browser [Mac]

To always show the full URL in the address bar on Safari,

Launch Safari and in the menu bar go to Safari -> Preferences.

Under Preferences, switch to the Advanced tab.

Check the box that says Show full website address.

Now, Safari should display the full URL. You can still view an copy the full URL of the website you want by clicking on the link in the address bar, however, this trick will show you the full link right away without needing to click on the address bar.

Did you like this quick tutorial? If you do, make sure you also check out these top 5 browsing tricks you can do in the Safari browser on your Mac. To get more cool stuff for your Mac, take a look at these Mac related tutorials, guides, tips, and tricks.

For more updates on the latest smartphones and tech, follow us on our social media profiles.