Stop Storage Sense from deleting downloaded files in Windows [Guide]

Windows 10 comes with a feature called “Storage Sense” which is like a modern version of Disk Cleanup. It frees up space on your computer by automatically deleting things like Recycle Bin, temporary files, etc.

But the feature might be problematic for some users given that it also deletes the content of the Downloads folder. In default settings, Storage Sense considers Downloads folder as a temp folder and thus, it deletes anything older than 30 days when the program runs.

If you don’t want this tool to make any changes to your Downloads folder, follow this step-by-step guide.

Prevent Storage Sense from deleting downloaded files in Windows 10

Step 1: First of all, open the Settings application on your device. You can do so by pressing Windows + I keys on the keyboard.

Step 2: Once the Settings window opens, click on “System.”

Step 2: From the left side menu of the System page, click “Storage” category.

Step 3: You’ll now find a section named “Storage Sense.” There, click on the “Change how we free up space automatically” link.

Step 4: Click on the drop-down menu that says “Delete files in my Downloads folder” and from the options, select “Never.”

Step 5: That’s it. Storage Sense will keep running normally but now it won’t delete older files form your Downloads folder.

