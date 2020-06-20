How to always show full URL in Chrome address bar [Guide]

Google Chrome, which is one of the most popular browser right now, comes with several options that enables users to customize the experience based on their likings.

By default, Chrome doesn’t show the full URL in the address bar. To view the full URL or the full web address, you need to click on the address bar twice. However, with the Chrome version 83, users can now change this settings.

Users can customize Google Chrome to show the full URL in the address bar by default. Follow this step-by-step guide to see how you can making this change.

Show full URL in Chrome address bar

Step 1: First of all, open the Google Chrome browser on your computer.

Step 2: Now, in the address bar, enter the following text:

chrome://flags/#omnibox-context-menu-show-full-urls

Step 3: You’ll now see the option that shows “Context menu show full URLs” on the flag page. Just click the drop-down box right next to it and select the option “Enabled.”

Step 4: Chrome will now ask you to restart the browser. Restart the browser for the changes to apply.

Step 5: When the Chrome re-launches, right click on the address bar to get the context menu with options.

Step 6: Now, you’ll see the option “”Always show full URLs”. Click on it.

Step 7: That’s it. Chrome will now always show full URL in the address bar.