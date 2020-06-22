How To Disable iCloud Drive On Your Mac

iCloud Drive is essential for your Mac when you want to sync files from it. If you are using the iCloud Drive, you can easily download and upload files from the desktop and access it to other iCloud synced devices. However, if you no longer use the iCloud Drive, there’s a way to disable it.

By disabling the iCloud Drive, all your files, documents that are stored in iCloud will be removed from the Mac. You still have an option to keep a local copy of the files saved in the iCloud while you disable the iCloud Drive.

Note: Disabling the iCloud drive will completely turn off the drive from your Mac and you can’t access any of the files in the iCloud Drive.

How To Disable iCloud Drive On Your iPhone or iPad

You will need to be connected to the internet before you start with this guide.

Head over to the Apple icon in the menubar and select System Preferences . Choose iCloud settings. Uncheck the box next to iCloud Drive . Confirm that you want to disable the iCloud Drive and remove the iCloud files from your Mac.

Now you have two options to select for what you want to do with the iCloud files.

Keep a Copy – This will keep a downloaded copy of the iCloud files on your Mac. This option is recommended in case you want to access the files later offline. This option is suitable for most Mac users.

Remove from Mac – Choosing this option will delete all the files from the iCloud Drive on your Mac and you will no longer have access to those files on your computer.

Once you are done choosing the desired option, quit the System Preferences on your Mac.

When you turn off the iCloud Drive on your Mac, you will notice the iCloud options will disappear from the sidebar in the Finder as well as from the Dock or anywhere else from the system. This is because you have completely disabled the iCloud Drive from your Mac. You won’t be able to save files, copy, move, or upload files in the iCloud drive from your Mac.

To re-enable the iCloud Drive, head back to the System Preferences and check the box iCloud Drive.

