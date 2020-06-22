Apple ditches Intel to use its own chipset on future Mac devices

During the WWDC, Apple confirmed that the company is officially moving to its own chips for some of the Mac devices. Tim Cook, CEO of Apple touted the announcement as a “historic day for the Mac.”

Apple will soon transition to its own ARM-powered chips in Mac devices in the near future. This means that computers from Apple running macOS will now be able to run native iOS applications.

Since the move is about creating powerful and energy-efficient processors, MacBooks in the future will be able to offer much longer battery life compared to what the current devices offer.

The chips from Apple will also have deep integration with the new macOS Big Sur. The company has confirmed that its own native apps are already able to run on this new hardware, including Final Cut Pro.

It also revealed that Microsoft has managed to get its Office suite to work natively on the Apple’s upcoming ARM-based chipset and the company added that Adobe is also working towards the same for its Creative Cloud apps.

For the developers, Apple has asked developers to update their Mac apps quickly and added that they’ll be able to do so with the Xcode 12. This will also be possible through Rosetta 2, which can translate code as necessary on the fly, and virtualization for Linux.

Apple has also unveiled Developer Transition Kit that can help developers update their apps, and it’ll start shipping units this week. It is a “quick start” program with documentation and sample code to transition existing apps to Apple’s own silicon. The kit comes with an Mac Mini like device with 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD.