Lava has launched its latest smartphone in India under the Yuva Series, the Lava Yuva 2 is an entry-level Android smartphone priced at ₹6,999. Features include a 90 Hz screen, 3 GB RAM, 64 GB storage, a premium glass finish design, a 5,000 mAh battery, and is powered by UNISOC Tiger T606 SoC.

The Lava Yuva 2 comes with a premium glass back design with an 8.7mm thickness, 202 grams weight, and three color options – Glass Blue, Glass Lavender, and Glass Green. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ SINK display with HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels) and a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Moving to the internals, Lava Yuva 2 is powered by a 12nm Unisoc Tiger T606 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.6 GHz speed (2x ARM Cortex-A75 cores + 6x ARM Cortex-A55 cores) paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MP1 (1-core, 650 MHz) GPU. Furthermore, it packs 3 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB eMMC 5.1 storage with microSD card support up to 512 GB (SIM2). It has a 5,000 mAh battery with standard 10W charging support.

The Lava Yuva 2 runs on Android 12 with no ads and no bloatware as per the company and promises one Android upgrade and quarterly security updates for 2 years. The cameras include a single 13 MP on the rear side and a 5 MP on the front. Features and connectivity of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, dual SIM 4G connectivity with VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS.

Lava Yuva 2 Specifications & Features

The price for the Lava Yuva 2 is ₹6,999 for its lone 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant and is available starting today i.e. 2nd August 2023 on Lava’s retail network.

Lava Yuva 2 Price In India, Availability, Offers

