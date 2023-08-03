motorola India, yesterday launched its latest G series smartphone in India, the moto G14 which is a budget smartphone priced at ₹9,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Highlights and features of the smartphone include a premium Acrylic Glass design with an IP52 rating, a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display, Dolby stereo speakers, a 50 MP main camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W charging. We got the device and here’s the moto g14 hands-on and first impressions.

moto g14 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 60 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz touch sampling rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 7.99 mm thin, 177 grams weight, Panda Glass protection

Android 13 operating system CPU: 12nm Unisoc Tiger T616 octa-core SoC up to 2.0 GHz CPU clock speed (2 + 6 ARM Cortex-A75 cores + ARM Cortex-A55 cores)

ARM Mali-G57 MP1 (1-core) Graphics Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM

128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support (Hybrid, SIM2) Main Camera: Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 primary + 2 MP macro), PDAF, Quad Pixel technology, LED flash

8 MP f/2.0 Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos

4G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 20W fast charging

Sky Blue, Steel Grey, Pale Lilac (available soon), Butter Cream Vegan Leather (available soon) Price: ₹9,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage)

From 8th August 2023 on motorola.in, and Flipkart Offers: 10% discount (up to ₹750 off) with ICICI credit cards, screen damage protection worth ₹3,200 for free on pre-order

Starting off with its design, we can see the moto G14 has a reliable design, it uses premium Acrylic Glass on the back with an IP52 water-resistant rating. The smartphone is extremely light in weight with about 177 grams and offers a 7.99 mm slim form factor. The moto G14 comes comes in four color variants – Sky Blue, Steel Grey, Pale Lilac, and Butter Cream Vegan Leather in which Pale Lilac and Butter Cream Vegan Leather will be available soon.

Flipping the phone and you can see a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), a standard 60 Hz refresh rate with 120 Hz touch sampling rate, and is protected by Panda Glass. For this price, you should expect a smartphone to offer at least a 90 Hz refresh rate screen and this is where the moto g14 might fall behind the competition, but, what you get is a 128 GB storage variant at this price point which is great.

On the bottom side, you get a USB Type-C port, loudspeakers (mono), and a microphone while the top side has a 3.5 mm audio jack. The left side has a hybrid 4G SIM tray with microSD card support on SIM2 while the right side has power and volume keys. You also get a fingerprint scanner that works well, it’s mounted on the power key on the right side.

Moving to its hardware and specs, the moto G14 is powered by a 12nm UNISOC Tiger T616 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.0 GHz speed (2x ARM Cortex-A75 cores + 6x ARM Cortex-A55 cores) paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MP1 (1-core) GPU. Furthermore, it packs 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage with microSD card support and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W USB Type-C fast charging support.

The UNISOC T616 is an entry-level octa-core SoC that performs decent for its price, you can compare it with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 or MediaTek Helio G88 due to its similar performance, but what is important to note is that, instead of the slower eMMC 5.1, the chip equips a faster UFS 2.2 type storage with large 128 GB capacity and a 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM.

The moto g14 runs on stock Android 13 with no bloatware to be found. motorola India claims to offer an assured upgrade to Android 14 along with 3 years of security upgrades. There are some nice moto gesture additions such as shaking twice to turn on the flashlight and twisting twice to turn on the camera, as well as swiping on the edge for the quick sidebar, three-finger tap and hold for screenshots, and more.

For its cameras, the moto g14 equips a dual setup with 50 MP as the main camera with f/1.8 aperture and uses the 4-in-1 Quad Pixel Technology while the secondary camera is a 2 MP macro camera with an 8 MP selfie camera on the front. The camera features Dual capture, Night Vision, Pro mode, Portrait mode, HDR, slow motion, and more. We will share the photos once we are done with the full review.

Early Verdict – moto g14

The moto g14 is an affordable 4G smartphone with fairly good looks, it has an impressive 7.99 mm glass finish design with a lightweight body. We think a 60 Hz refresh display is a downside when the competition is already ahead with 90 Hz in the segment. Aside from this, the moto g14 offers a large 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage, decent performance, a 50 MP camera, 20W fast charging, and clean Android 13 all of which make you want to consider the smartphone.

moto g14 Price – Where To Buy

The price for the moto g14 starts at ₹9,999 for its lone 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and will be available from 8th August 2023 on Flipkart and motorola.in. The offers include a 10% discount (up to ₹750 off) with ICICI credit cards and screen damage protection worth ₹3,200 for free on pre-order.

