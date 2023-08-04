OPPO India recently launched the OPPO A78 in India under the A-Series, the OPPO A78 is the 4G variant of the OPPO A78 5G which was launched in January this year. The OPPO A78 is the company’s latest A-Series smartphone in the midrange segment priced at ₹17,499 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The primary highlights of the smartphone are a 90 Hz Full HD+ AMOLED screen, a 67W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging, a 50 MP main camera, 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, and more. Here’s what we have to say in our hands-on and first impressions of the OPPO A78.

OPPO A78 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.43-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

6.43-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection Software: ColorOS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system

ColorOS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system CPU: 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz (Kryo 265 Gold & Silver cores)

6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz (Kryo 265 Gold & Silver cores) GPU: Adreno 610 Graphics

Adreno 610 Graphics Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB RAM expansion

8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB RAM expansion Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support

128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support Main Camera: Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 primary + 2 MP f/2.4), LED flash

Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 primary + 2 MP f/2.4), LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.0

8 MP f/2.0 Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers

In-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers Cellular: 4G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

4G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 67W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging

5,000 mAh battery, 67W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging Colors: Aqua Green, Mist Black

Aqua Green, Mist Black Price: ₹17,499 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage)

₹17,499 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage) Availability: From 1st August 2023 on OPPO.com/in, Flipkart.com, and mainline retail outlets

From 1st August 2023 on OPPO.com/in, Flipkart.com, and mainline retail outlets Offers: Flat ₹1,500 instant discount on Flipkart via leading bank cards OR cashback up to 10% (₹1,500) on mainline retail outlets, no-cost EMI for up to 3 months or attractive EMI schemes from leading financers, ₹500 exchange + loyalty bonus

OPPO A78 (4G) & OPPO A78 5G Difference

The OPPO A78 is now available in both 4G and 5G variants with a price difference of ₹1,500, the OPPO A78 5G is available for ₹18,999 while its 4G variant is priced at ₹17,499. For the differences, the 5G variant comes with a 33W fast charging versus the 67W fast charging on its 4G variant. In addition, there’s a Dimensity 700 SoC with 5G support while the OPPO A78 (4G) is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC.

The OPPO A78 (4G) is a midrange smartphone with a Diamond Matrix Design that has dreamy, rippling, and shimmering diamond textures on the back. The backside is matte-finished and has a polished surface around the camera module with diamond patterns. It comes in Aqua Green and Mist Black color variants and is 7.93 mm (Mist Black) or 7.99 mm (Aqua Green) thick and is about 180 grams in weight.

As we can see, both the variants opt for an identical display with a different size and resolution, the OPPO A78 uses a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 (compared to the Panda Glass on the OPPO A78 5G). The display is bright and offers decent image quality, mostly similar to its 5G sibling, however, crisp and higher in resolution (i.e. Full HD+ vs HD+), and the good part is it uses AMOLED.

Moving to its sides, the OPPO A78 comes with a USB Type-C port, loudspeakers (stereo), a microphone, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The left side has a hybrid 4G SIM tray with 2x nano SIM slots and a microSD card slot on SIM2 whereas the right side has power and volume keys. You also get a fingerprint scanner under the screen which works quite well, many AMOLEDs, if not all, usually come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

What’s great about the OPPO A78 is its fast charging, it comes with a 67W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging along with a battery of 5,000 mAh capacity. The smartphone can be charged fully 100% in 45 minutes and 30 seconds as per OPPO India, this means the OPPO A78 is ahead in the competition. It also delivers 4.6 hours of calling in just 5 minutes of charging.

For the internals, the OPPO A78 equips a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz and is paired with an Adreno 610 GPU with 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage with support for microSD card. The phone offers a RAM Expansion tech feature with up to +8 GB extra RAM making a total of 16 GB RAM.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 is a midrange SoC manufactured in a 6nm and integrates eight cores (octa-core). The CPU includes four performance Kryo 265 Gold cores clocked up to 2.4 GHz and four efficient Kryo 265 cores clocked up to 1.9 GHz. At this price, some smartphones may offer a Snapdragon 695 which is significantly faster than the Snapdragon 680, as well as, Dimensity 700. The performance of the smartphone is fairly good, but if you require higher CPU power, you can opt for Snapdragon 695 or similar chips in this range if you are able to find one.

Moving to the camera part, we don’t see any difference in the specs on paper, the OPPO A78 also equips a dual camera setup with a 50 MP f/1.8 camera on the rear side along with a 2 MP f/2.4 camera as the secondary. The front side has an 8 MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfie and video calling needs.

The main camera allows users to record up to 1080p videos at 30 fps and slow-motion videos up to 720p at 120 fps. No wide-angle camera, macro camera, and telephoto camera are found on the phone, the phone relies mainly on the 50 MP camera. You get a number of camera modes and features that you can use – Photos, videos, night, expert, panoramic, portrait, time-lapse, slow-motion, super text, Google lens, extra HD, multi-scene recording, cute, beauty, and exposure compensation.

OPPO has put the latest ColorOS 13.1 on the OPPO A78 5G based on the Android 13 and it’s packed full of native Android 13 features topped with ColorOS personalization. The ColorOS 13 brings a refreshing UI experience with the Aquamorphic design and smart multi-device connections and provides a host of smart features, and improvements over its past ColorOS 12, starting with a major upgrade to the user interface. Take a look at the top features and highlights of the new ColorOS 13 for OPPO smartphones.

Early Verdict – OPPO A78

The OPPO A78 is a 4G smartphone with a decent set of features and specs in addition to its design. We liked its slim and lightweight design, super fast 67W fast charging, and impressive 90 Hz AMOLED display with loud stereo speakers. For those who are looking for a decent 4G smartphone with good specs, the OPPO A78 is a good choice. The performance of the OPPO A78 is suitable for the segment (Snapdragon 680), however, performance users might want to pick a higher-power CPU, a faster Dimensity 800 SoC, or Snapdragon 695 SoC is a good option in a similar price category (i.e. under ₹20,000).

OPPO A78 Price – Where To Buy

The price for the OPPO A78 starts at ₹17,499 for its lone 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and is available at mainline retail outlets across the country. Offers include a flat ₹1,500 instant discount on Flipkart via leading bank cards OR cashback up to 10% (₹1,500) on mainline retail outlets, no-cost EMI for up to 3 months or attractive EMI schemes from leading financers, ₹500 exchange + loyalty bonus on online and offline stores.

Get OPPO A78 on OPPO.com/in