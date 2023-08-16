POCO Pods is the company’s newest and the first TWS earbuds at an affordable price of ₹1,199. Features and highlights include 12mm drivers, IPX4 design, 60ms ultra-low latency, Bluetooth v5.3, Google Fast Pair, and offers up to 30 hours on a full charge. We got the device and here’s what we have to say about the earbuds in our POCO Pods review.

POCO Pods Specifications & Features

Driver: 12 mm driver

12 mm driver Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C

Protection: IPX4

Features: ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), Google Fast Pair, 60ms ultra-low latency mode, touch controls

Battery & Charging: 30 hours (buds + case), 90 minutes in 10-min charging

Colors: Midnight Groove

Midnight Groove Price: ₹1,199 (Introductory offer), ₹1,399 (Flipkart)

₹1,199 (Introductory offer), ₹1,399 (Flipkart) Availability: From 29th July 2023 on Flipkart

From 29th July 2023 on Flipkart Offers: N/A

Design, Build Quality, & Ergonomics

On the design front, the POCO Pods sports an oval-shaped matte-finish design along with an IPX5 water and sweat-resistant rating. It uses POCO’s signature Black and Yellow theme in Midnight Groove color. The design of the case as well as the buds is curvy, the edges are curved which makes the POCO Buds easy to hold and carry in the hands.

The charging case comes with an LED indicator and a USB Type-C port for charging. You will also see two pins on the stems for charging, the outer side has touch controls. The POCO Pods connects via Bluetooth 5.3 and Google Fast Pair and comes with touch control gestures to handle the music and calls.

Hardware, Audio Performance, & Features

The POCO Pods do not feature an ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) feature and it’s obvious due to its affordable pricing, however, comes with ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) technology support. POCO Pods equips 12mm drivers that deliver decent audio quality with a balance of bass, mids, and trebles.

The POCO Pods features Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and Google Fast Pair for seamless connection and supports the standard AAC audio codec. No support for Hi-Res LDAC, LDHC, or aptX HD which are usually seen on high-end earbuds. For gamers, there’s an ultra-low latency mode of 60ms which helps in multiplayer gaming and comes with touch control gestures to handle the music and calls.

Battery Runtime & Charging

For its battery, the POCO Buds offers up to 30 hours of battery life on a single full charge. It uses a USB Type-C port for charging with support for a 10-minute quick charge that gives 90 minutes of playback. At this price, the battery life is impressive, you get long-lasting music playback in this segment.

Verdict – POCO Pods Review

The POCO Pods are an affordable pair of earbuds that pack large 12mm drivers, long 30 hours of battery life with quick charging support, and a good IPX4 curved design. The overall audio quality is also good for this price. If your budget is under ₹1,400, the POCO Pods is a good pick. For users who demand the ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) feature, you will need to extend the budget and look for better options.

POCO Pods Price in India – Where To Buy?

The POCO Pods is priced at ₹1,399 and is available on Flipkart. You can get these earbuds with ongoing discounts on Flipkart (if available). It was launched at ₹1,199 as a part of an introductory offer.

