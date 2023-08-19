A few weeks ago, realme India released its latest tablet, the realme Pad 2 which is the successor to the realme Pad, the company’s first tablet in the country. While realme has also introduced a few more Android tablets since then, the realme Pad 2 is the newest addition in the midrange category. The realme Pad 2 highlights its 7.2 mm slim metallic design, large 11.5-inch 2K display with 120 Hz refresh rate, Dolby quad speakers, 8,360 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and is powered by Helio G99 CPU paired with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Here’s our hands-on and first impressions of the realme Pad 2.

realme Pad 2 Specifications & Features

Display: 11.5-inch IPS LCD display, 10-bit depth (1.07B colors), 2K resolution (2000 x 1200 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 85.2% screen-to-body ratio, Dolby Vision, 450 nits brightness, matte finish metallic design, 7.2 mm slim, 518 grams weight

Software: realme UI 4.0 for Pad, Android 13 operating system

CPU: 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x ARM Cortex-A76 & 6x Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G57 Graphics

Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM

Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB

Main Camera: Single 8 MP f/2.0 camera, 4P lens, 1080p@30fps, LED flash

Selfie Camera: 5 MP f/2.2, 3P lens

Camera Features: Photo, AI Beauty, Filter, Panoramic View, HDR, Text Scanner

Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo

Others: Face Unlock, Quad Speakers, Dual-mic Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos Sound Effect, Hi-Res Audio Certified

Cellular: 4G LTE, VoLTE support

Battery & Charging: 8,360 mAh battery, 33W SuperVOOC fast charging, reverse charging

Colors: Inspiration Green, Imagination Grey

Price: ₹19,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹22,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage)

Availability: 26th July 2023 pre-order on Flipkart and offline stores

Offers: Flat ₹1,500 instant discount via ICICI, SBI, HDFC bank cards, up to 9 months of no-cost EMI, ₹500 off coupon, ₹1,000 off coupon for students

Starting off with the design, we can see its 7.2 mm slim form factor with metallic finish which feels solid and premium for an Android tablet in this category. The realme Pad 2 weighs about 518 grams, is quite slim, offers a decent look, and is available in Inspiration Green, and Imagination Grey color variants.

The realme Pad 2 is categorized in the large tablets segment with its 11.5-inch huge IPS LCD display having an 85.2% screen-to-body ratio. It offers a 2K resolution (2000 x 1200 pixels) with 450 nits brightness, 10-bit depth (1.07B colors), 120 Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision support. This ensures that the tablet provides smooth performance and crisp image quality on a large screen.

The tablet runs on realme UI 4.0 for Pad based on the Android 13 operating system. Cameras include 8 MP f/2.0 on the rear side with a 4P lens and 1080p@30fps video recording while the front has a 5 MP f/2.2 camera with a 3P lens. Camera specs seem to be fair for the price, however, tablets don’t often come with better camera features, but rather just basics. So, expect the cameras to be good for video calling and online meets.

For the sides, the realme Pad 2 offers quad speakers (dual on each side) with support for Dolby Atmos Sound Effect, Hi-Res Audio Certified, and Dual-mic Noise Cancellation. The quad speakers are loud and improve the multimedia experience with Dolby support.

The good thing is that you get SIM support, which means the realme Pad 2 supports LTE connectivity in addition to Wi-Fi, so you will be able to use the 4G/5G on the tablet via SIM cards. The right side has volume control while the power button is on top. No options for connecting any external or magnetic keyboards, you can use the Bluetooth for Mouse and keyboard.

About the internals, the realme Pad 2 is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz. This is the same SoC found on the realme 10. The chip consists of 8x Cortex CPUs (2x Cortex-A78 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors) and a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU (up to 950 MHz) for gaming and graphics-related tasks. The CPU is manufactured in a 6nm TSMC process consisting of 2 + 6 Cortex core configurations, two performance ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.2 GHz, and six power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz.

The tablet comes in two RAM and storage variants i.e. 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128 GB storage as the base variant and 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256 GB storage as the top variant. The realme Pad 2 is priced at ₹19,999 for its base variant 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and ₹22,999 for its top variant 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

The realme Pad 2 has a huge 8,360 mAh battery with support for 33W VOOC fast charging. For tablets, the battery capacity is usually higher than that of smartphones due to the large form factor, larger screens, and higher power needs. The battery offers up to 17 hours of video playback, up to 9 hours of video calling, up to 24 hours of reading, up to 190 hours of music, and up to 22 hours of document processing as per realme India. You can expect the battery life to last about 2 days or more depending on your usage.

Early Verdict – realme Pad 2

realme Pad 2 is an overall good Android tablet for its price, it has a bunch of features and perks that we like including its large 11.5-inch 10-bit display with a crisp 2K resolution, a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, loud quad speakers with Dolby effect, long-lasting 8,320 mAh battery with fast charging, and more. The good part is that the tablet comes in an LTE variant which gives the users an option to use a 4G connection anytime where they don’t have access to Wi-Fi. In addition to these, the realme Pad 2 is a decent performer (Helio G99) and uses the realme UI 4.0 for extra features on top of Android 13. The realme Pad 2 does have a compelling package and we would surely recommend it to those who are looking for a budget-friendly tablet with LTE support and a solid multimedia experience.