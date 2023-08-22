Sennheiser India expands its AMBEO Soundbar line-up with the launch of AMBEO Soundbar Plus and AMBEO Sub in India. The AMBEO Soundbar Plus and AMBEO Sub are the latest soundbars from the company priced at ₹1,39,990 and ₹69,990 respectively. Both soundbars offer an immersive sound experience for home audio.

Vijay Sharma, General Manager – Sennheiser Consumer business in India said, “The AMBEO Soundbar Plus and AMBEO Sub build on the success of the award-winning AMBEO Soundbar Max, ranked by reviewers as the best soundbar in the world. Thanks to the deep, immersive sound and more compact housing, our new AMBEO Soundbar Plus offers even more choices for those who want a home theatre experience with audiophile-quality sound.”

The AMBEO Soundbar Plus is the world’s first 7.1.4 standalone soundbar that offers an audiophile-quality sound and delivers a breathtaking cinematic and home theatre experience as per the company. The AMBEO Soundbar Plus offers a new, more compact design within the Sennheiser product portfolio.

The AMBEO Soundbar Plus is driven by the same 3D sound as the AMBEO Soundbar Max, a technology developed in collaboration with the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS. AMBEO Self-Calibration reads a room’s acoustic properties and then positions seven virtual speakers around the listener, plus four more overhead. This lets the AMBEO Soundbar Plus project sound from any corner of the room.

The AMBEO Soundbar Plus offers 3D sound with support for Dolby ATMOS, DTS:X, 360 Reality Audio, and MPEG-H Audio as well as seamless integration with Google Assistant, Chromecast, Alexa, and Apple Siri. It automatically adapts its sound to the content that’s being played. It offers customizable presets along with an equalizer and more in the Smart Control App. The AMBEO Soundbar Plus runs on the AMBEO OS platform that enables multiple music streaming services, such as Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and TIDAL Connect.

The AMBEO Sub, on the other hand, delivers a unique immersive sound with extremely deep bass powered by the AMBEO virtualization technology. There’s an 8-inch high-end proprietary woofer paired with a 350W Class-D amplifier for high-quality bass. It has a closed enclosure which ensures audiophile-grade bass down to 27 Hz. The multi-sub array technology allows users to connect up to four subwoofers to scale bass performance and calibrate them individually for optimal sound, in addition to its wireless connection. The AMBEO Sub’s advanced self-calibration and its built-in far-field microphone allow the device to precisely learn the acoustics of the room and adjust to the environment for an unparallel sound experience.

Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus Price In India

Price: ₹1,39,990

₹1,39,990 Availability: 22 August 2023 on e-store (Sennheiser-hearing.com), Amazon.in, and other leading electronic outlets

Sennheiser AMBEO Sub Price In India