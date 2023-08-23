realme India has launched its two new smartphones in India under the realme 11 Series 5G alongside the realme Buds Air 5. The two smartphones under the series include realme 11 5G and realme 11x 5G which is a tone-down variant. The major highlights of the realme 11x 5G include a 120 Hz Full HD+ display, 64 MP AI camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 33W fast charging, and more. Here’s more about the smartphone in our realme 11x 5G review.

realme 11x 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.72-inch display, Full HD+ resolution (2746 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate

6.72-inch display, Full HD+ resolution (2746 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate Software: realme UI 4.0, Android 13 operating system

realme UI 4.0, Android 13 operating system CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core SoC up to 2.2 GHz CPU clock speed (2x ARM Cortex-A75 cores + 6x ARM Cortex-A55 cores)

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core SoC up to 2.2 GHz CPU clock speed (2x ARM Cortex-A75 cores + 6x ARM Cortex-A55 cores) GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MP2 (2-core) Graphics

ARM Mali-G57 MP2 (2-core) Graphics Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +4 GB to +8 GB Dynamic RAM

6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +4 GB to +8 GB Dynamic RAM Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support (dedicated)

128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support (dedicated) Main Camera: Dual cameras (64 MP primary + portrait), 1080p@30fps, single LED flash

Dual cameras (64 MP primary + portrait), 1080p@30fps, single LED flash Selfie Camera: Single 8 MP

Single 8 MP Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, mono speakers

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, mono speakers Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging

5,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging Colors: Purple Dawn, Midnight Black

Purple Dawn, Midnight Black Price: ₹14,999 (6 GB + 128 GB), ₹15,999 (8 GB + 128 GB)

₹14,999 (6 GB + 128 GB), ₹15,999 (8 GB + 128 GB) Availability: 30th August 2023 at 12 PM (first sale) on realme.com/in, Flipkart, and offline stores

30th August 2023 at 12 PM (first sale) on realme.com/in, Flipkart, and offline stores Offers: TBD

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The realme 11x 5G flaunts its S-Curve gradient design on the back with flattened sides and edges. It has a glossy back with textures and glowing patterns that you can see in the images below. The overall design is refined and polished and feels solid. It comes in Purple Dawn, and Midnight Black color, has a 7.89 mm thickness with 190 grams weight.

The front side has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution (2746 x 1080 pixels), a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, and 680 nits peak brightness. The display is bright and the screen quality is decent, although you may find an AMOLED display in this segment (₹15K to ₹20K).

The back side has a huge camera module with a nice ring on the edges. It equips dual cameras – 64 MP as the primary and 2 MP for depth/portraits and is aided by an LED flash. The display isn’t AMOLED which means you are likely going to get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, the realme 11x 5G offers a fingerprint scanner on the side embedded in the power button.

Moving to the buttons, ports, connectivity, and audio, the right side offers volume controls and a power button that doubles as a side fingerprint scanner while the left side has a dual 5G SIM tray. The bottom has a USB Type-C port, loudspeakers (mono), a microphone, and a 3.5mm jack whereas the top has another microphone. No stereo speakers are available on the phone, however, you get a 3.5 mm jack for earphones/headphones.

Software, User Interface, & Features

Just like the recent realme smartphones, we can see the latest realme UI 4.0 on the realme 11x 5G. The smartphone is equipped with the realme UI 4.0 interface which brings much more features and customized perks in addition to all the native features of Android 13. The realme UI 4.0 is based on the Android 13 operating system with a security patch dated 5th August 2023. The realme UI 4.0 has been seamlessly optimized for Android 13 and it’s much more improved compared to its predecessors.

The interface has been seamlessly optimized for Android 13 and it’s much more improved compared to its predecessors. realme UI 4.0, which is the successor to realme UI 3.0, offers many of the latest features of the Android 13 and realme’s own customizations, gestures, shortcuts, and other perks with extra-ordinary features from the like Mini Capsule and Auto Pixelate chats for privacy.

realme UI 4.0, which is the successor to realme UI 3.0, offers many of the latest features of the Android 13 and realme’s own customizations, gestures, shortcuts, and other perks with extra-ordinary features from the like Mini Capsule (similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island) and Auto Pixelate chats for privacy. Other features Adaptive sleep, Smart notification hiding, Attenuated incoming call ringtones under the gaze, Real-time clock, Omoji 2.0, and Responsive layout 2.0.

The realme UI 4.0 has additional features that we already saw on some recent realme smartphones such as the realme C55, narzo N55, narzo N53, narzo 60 Pro Series 5G, and realme 11 Pro Series 5G. realme has tweaked the realme UI 4.0 to add a special feature that gives you a glimpse of information on the selfie camera notch. Once deployed, can show you information such as a step count, data usage, or VOOC charging status. The Mini Capsule converts the selfie camera notch into an elongated pill-shaped window.

You get some pre-installed apps that you can remove if you don’t need them. Apps that come installed on the phone are Facebook, Amazon, Snapchat, ShareChat, Dailyhunt, Josh, PhonePe, Moj, Public, Spotify, Agoda, LinkedIn, and a few more. You also get a host of other features in the realme UI 4.0 which you can take advantage of to customize the look and the interface as per your needs. While setting up the phone it may download more apps from the internet on your consent.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

Moving to the hardware and internals, the realme 11x 5G packs a new 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors) paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) GPU, up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage.

The MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ is basically an enhanced version of the Dimensity 6020. The MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ is a midrange SoC manufactured in a 6nm process (versus the 7nm Dimensity 6020) and consists of 8x Cortex CPUs (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors). The two performance ARM Cortex-A78 cores are clocked at 2.2 GHz, and the six power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores are clocked at 2.0 GHz.

About the variants, the smartphone comes in two RAM options with the same storage i.e. 6 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM both with 128 GB storage. The RAM is an LPDDR4x type and the storage is a UFS 2.2 type. The smartphone offers RAM expansion tech from 4 GB to 8 GB range, the RAM can be expanded up to 8 GB via its Dynamic RAM feature making 16 GB RAM in total (physical + virtual).

There’s a slight difference in the on-paper specs when compared to the Dimensity 6020, however, the performance of the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ is identical and may not be noticeable in real-life usage. You can expect the chip to perform between Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695.

The Dimensity 6100+ is faster than Snapdragon 680 and slightly below the Snapdragon 695G as far as we think. The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 on its sibling narzo 60 Pro 5G is significantly faster in terms of overall performance due to its higher clock speed (2.7 GHz), LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage compared to the 2.2 GHz cores with LPDDR4X + UFS 2.2 on the narzo 60 5G.

Moving to its gaming performance, the ARM Mali-G57 MC2 is a midrange GPU for gaming with a decent level of performance. You can expect to run games on medium to high graphics settings. You should pick a high-performance GPU if you are looking to game on the highest settings.

Cameras

The realme 11x 5G equips dual cameras on the back with a 64 MP f/1.79 primary camera and a 2 MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture as the secondary camera. On the front side, there’s an 8 MP selfie camera with f/2.05 aperture for selfie and video calling needs.

The smartphone does not offer dedicated wide-angle and macro cameras, it relies mainly on the 64 MP camera for photography, and the secondary camera is used for portraits. You also don’t get OIS and support for 4K recording. The main camera allows users to record 1080p videos at 30 fps, no 4K, and no 60 fps. For slow motion, you can shoot 120 fps videos with either 1080p or 720p resolution.

The camera interface offers various modes including 64MP Mode, Night Mode, Street Mode, Photograph Mode, Portrait Mode, Professional Mode, Panorama Mode, Text Scanner, Tift Shift, Street Mode, and more. The 64 MP camera takes decent shots in the daylight with crisp details. We managed to take some camera samples from the realme 11x 5G, take a look at them below.

realme 11x 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The realme 11x 5G uses a 5,000 mAh battery which is nowadays mostly seen on midrange smartphones as well as budget smartphones. The battery supports 33W VOOC Charge fast charging. The 33W fast charging can charge the phone up to 50% in just 34 minutes, so you can expect the phone to charge fully in about 60 minutes. The 5,000 mAh ensures uninterrupted usage for more extended periods, the realme UI 4.0, as well as the Dimensity 6100+, is optimized for battery so you can expect as long as 2 days of backup depending on your usage.

Verdict – realme 11x 5G Review

The realme 11x 5G looks promising, it has a stylish design, a smooth 120 Hz display, offers decent performance (Dimensity 6100+), 33W VOOC fast charging, and offers a range of realme UI 4.0 features on top of Android 13 perks. Overall, the realme 11x 5G is a good choice, the price starts for its base variant i.e. 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage starts at ₹14,999 which you can grab with ongoing discounts.

