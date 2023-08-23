realme India has today launched its two new smartphones in India – realme 11 5G and realme 11x 5G alongside the realme Buds Air 5 series. The realme 11x 5G is a mid-range smartphone priced at ₹14,999 and features a 7.89 mm S-Curve design, a 120 Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core SoC, 64 MP primary camera, and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The realme 11x 5G has a glossy back with an S-Curve gradient design and flat-style edges. It has a 7.89 mm thickness with 190 grams weight and comes in two color variants – Purple Dawn, and Midnight Black colors. The display is a 6.72-inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 680 nits peak brightness.

The realme 11x 5G equips dual cameras on the back with a 64 MP f/1.79 primary camera utilizing the 2x in-sensor zoom technology and a 2 MP depth/portrait camera with f/2.4 aperture as the secondary camera both aided by a single LED flash. The front side has an 8 MP selfie camera with f/2.05 aperture for selfie and video calling needs.

About the internals, the realme 11x 5G packs a new 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors) paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) GPU, 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage.

The smartphone comes in either 6 GB RAM RAM or 8 GB RAM options both with 128 GB storage that expands up to 2 TB via microSD card. It also offers Dynamic RAM technology up to 8 GB extended (16 GB in total). The realme 11x 5G is equipped with the realme UI 4.0 with a security patch dated 5th August 2023. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W VOOC Charge fast charging that charges the battery 50% in 29 minutes.

realme 11x 5G Specifications & Features

6.72-inch display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate, 7.89 mm thickness, 190 grams weight Software: realme UI 4.0, Android 13 operating system

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core SoC up to 2.2 GHz CPU clock speed (2x ARM Cortex-A75 cores + 6x ARM Cortex-A55 cores) GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MP2 (2-core) Graphics

6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB Dynamic RAM Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support up to 2 TB (dedicated)

Dual cameras (64 MP f/1.79 primary + 2 MP f/2.4 portrait), 2x in-sensor zoom, 1080p@30fps, single LED flash Selfie Camera: Single 8 MP, f/2.05

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, mono speakers Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support

5,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging, 50% charge in 29 minutes Colors: Purple Dawn, Midnight Black

The price for the realme 11x 5G starts at ₹14,999 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and the ₹15,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 30th August 2023 on realme.com/in, Flipkart, and offline stores. Pre-ordering starts today i.e. 23rd August 2023 at 1:30 PM. Launch offers include up to ₹1,000 off on HDFC and SBI bank cards.

realme 11x 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

₹14,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), 15,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage) Availability: 30th August 2023 on realme.com/in, Flipkart, and offline stores, Pre-order starts today i.e. 23rd August 2023 at 1:30 PM

30th August 2023 on realme.com/in, Flipkart, and offline stores, Pre-order starts today i.e. 23rd August 2023 at 1:30 PM Offers: Up to ₹1,000 off on HDFC and SBI bank cards

Get realme 11x 5G on reame.com/in

Get realme 11x 5G on Flipkart