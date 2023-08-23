realme Buds Air 5 and Buds Air 5 Pro launched in India, the realme Buds Air 5 Series is the newest wireless earbuds from the brand. The announcement was made alongside the launch of realme 11 5G and realme 11x 5G. The main highlights of the realme Buds Air 5 Series are the 50dB Active Noise Cancellation, IPX5 waterproof design, up to 40 hours of battery life, and more.

The realme Buds Air 5 Pro comes with IPX5 waterproof, design 11 mm bass drivers + 6 mm micro-planar tweeter, 50 dB Active Noise Cancellation, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, Hi-Res LDAC support, 3D spatial sound effects, Intelligent Touch Controls, 6-mic design AI ENC call noise reduction, 40 ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode, and realme Link app.

The realme Buds Air 5 Pro comes with an IPX5 waterproof design, 12.4mm titanized driver, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, AAC and SBC support, Intelligent Touch Controls, 6-mic design AI ENC call noise reduction, 45 ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode, and realme Link app.

The realme Buds Air 5 offers up to 38 hours of battery life, 7 hours (without ANC), 4.5 hours (with ANC) of standalone playback, and 7 hours of playback (earbuds + case) in 10 minutes of charging. The realme Buds Air 5 Pro offers up to 40 hours of battery life, 10 hours (without ANC), 7 hours (with ANC) of standalone playback, and 7 hours of playback (earbuds + case) in 10 minutes of charging.

The price for the realme Buds Air 5 is ₹3,699 and the price for the realme Buds Air 5 Pro is ₹4,999. The realme Buds Air 5 will be available from 26th August 2023 on realme.com/in, Flipkart, and offline stores while the realme Buds Air 5 Pro will be available from 29th August 2023 on realme.com/in, Amazon.in, Flipkart and offline stores. Offers include discounted price at ₹3,499 for Buds Air 5 and ₹4,499 for Buds Air 5 Pro during their first sale.

