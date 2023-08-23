Today, realme India launched the realme 11 5G featuring a 108 MP HM6 camera with lossless 3x in-sensor zoom technology. The announcement was made alongside the launch of realme 11x 5G and realme Buds Air 5 series wireless earbuds. Other highlights of the smartphone include an S-Curve design, a 120 Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core SoC, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging.

Both the realme 11x 5G and realme 11 5G share an identical design with a glossy back, an S-Curve gradient design, and flat-style edges. The realme 11 5G is 8.05 mm in thickness, 190 grams in weight, and comes in two color variants – Glory Black, and Glory Gold colors. The front side has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 680 nits peak brightness.

The realme 11 5G equips dual cameras on the rear side with a 108 MP f/1.75 primary camera utilizing the Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor with 3x in-sensor lossless zoom technology and a 2 MP portrait camera with f/2.4 aperture as the secondary camera both aided by a single LED flash. The front side has a 16 MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture for selfie and video calling needs.

The realme 11 5G is powered by the new 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors) paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage. The same SoC also powers its younger sibling realme 11x 5G.

The realme 11 5G comes in 128 GB or 256 GB storage options with 8 GB RAM that extends via Dynamic RAM technology up to 8 GB extra (16 GB in total). The storage can be expanded up to 2 TB via a microSD card. The realme 11 5G is equipped with the realme UI 4.0 with a security patch dated 5th July 2023. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging that charges the battery 50% in 17 minutes.

realme 11 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.72-inch display, Full HD+ resolution (2746 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 7.89 mm thickness, 190 grams weight

realme UI 4.0, Android 13 operating system

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core SoC up to 2.2 GHz CPU clock speed (2x ARM Cortex-A75 cores + 6x ARM Cortex-A55 cores)

ARM Mali-G57 MP2 (2-core) Graphics

8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to +8 GB Dynamic RAM

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support up to 2 TB (dedicated)

Dual cameras (108 MP f/1.75 HM6 primary + 2 MP f/2.4 portrait), Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor with 3x in-sensor zoom, 1080p@30fps, single LED flash

Single 16 MP, f/2.45

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, mono speakers

5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support

5,000 mAh battery, 67W fast charging, 50% charge in 17 minutes

Colors: Glory Black, Glory Gold

The price for the realme 11 5G starts at ₹18,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and the ₹19,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 29th August 2023 on realme.com/in, Flipkart, and offline stores. Pre-ordering starts today i.e. 23rd August 2023 at 1:30 PM. Launch offers include up to ₹1,500 off on HDFC and SBI bank cards.

realme 11 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

₹18,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), 19,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage)

29th August 2023 on realme.com/in, Flipkart, and offline stores, Pre-order starts today i.e. 23rd August 2023 at 1:30 PM

Up to ₹1,500 off on HDFC and SBI bank cards

