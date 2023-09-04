realme C51 launched today in India and is priced at ₹8,999. realme India has added another smartphone under its C-Series which is the affordable smartphone lineup from the brand. A few weeks ago, realme C53 was launched at ₹9,999 featuring a 108 MP camera with 3x in-sensor zoom. Now the company has launched the realme C51 which is the newest entry in the realme C-Series featuring a 7.99 mm slim design, 90 Hz screen, 50 MP AI camera, and 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The realme C51 flaunts its 7.99 mm slim Stylish Glittery design weighing 186 grams and comes in two color variants – Mint Green, and Carbon Black colors. The front side equips a 6.74-inch display with HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), and a 90 Hz refresh rate. Other display features include a 180 Hz touch sampling rate, a 90.3% screen-to-body ratio, and 560 nits peak brightness.

The realme C51 equips a dual camera setup on the back with a 50 MP AI primary camera along with a depth sensor as the secondary camera. On the front side, there’s a 5 MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfie and video calling needs.

For the internals. the realme C51 is powered by a 12nm Unisoc Tiger T612 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.8 GHz speed (2x ARM Cortex-A75 cores + 6x ARM Cortex-A55 cores) paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MP1 (1-core) GPU. The realme C51 comes in a lone 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant with support for storage expansion up to 2 TB (dedicated) and RAM expansion up to +4 GB (8 GB in total). The RAM is an LPDDR4x type and the storage is an eMMC 5.1 type.

On the battery side, it has a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W VOOC Charge fast charging that charges the phone up to 50% in 28 minutes. The realme C51 runs on the Android 13 operating system and comes with realme UI T Edition on top. Additional features in the realme UI T Edition include a Mini Capsule that shows you information such as a step count, data usage, or VOOC charging status.

realme C51 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.74-inch display, HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate, 90.3% screen-to-body ratio, 560 nits peak brightness, Stylish Glittery Design, 7.99 mm thickness, 186 grams weight

realme UI T Edition, Android 13 operating system CPU: 12nm Unisoc Tiger T612 octa-core SoC up to 1.8 GHz CPU clock speed (2 + 6 ARM Cortex-A75 cores + ARM Cortex-A55 cores)

ARM Mali-G57 MP1 (1-core) Graphics Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +4 GB Dynamic RAM

64 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, microSD card support up to 2 TB (dedicated) Main Camera: Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 primary + depth camera), 1080p Video Recording (30fps), single LED flash

Single 5 MP, f/2.0 Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

4G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging, 50% charge in 28 minutes

The realme C51 is priced at ₹8,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and will be available from 4th September 2023 as an early bird sale realme.com/in, Flipkart, and offline stores. Offers include up to ₹5,00 off with ICICI and HDFC bank cards.

realme C51 Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹8,999 (4 GB + 64 GB)

₹8,999 (4 GB + 64 GB) Availability: 4th September 2023 at 6 PM (early bird sale) on realme.com/in, Flipkart, and offline stores

4th September 2023 at 6 PM (early bird sale) on realme.com/in, Flipkart, and offline stores Offers: Up to ₹5,00 off with ICICI and HFDC bank cards.

