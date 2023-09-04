Excitel, a Home internet startup, has introduced its new exciting broadband plans named BIG SCREEN across India to over 35 cities starting at ₹1,299. The plan offers a Mini Home Theater and a Smart TV and also comes with up to 400 Mbps speed, 16 OTT platforms, and 550+ Live TV Channels. A few weeks ago, the company also launched its ‘Cable-Cutter Plan’ that offers 400 Mbps speed at ₹592, access to 12 OTT platforms, and 550+ Live TV channels.

Highlighting the idea behind the new plan, Varun Pasricha, COO, Excitel, said, “When it happens once, it’s an experiment. Twice, it becomes a commitment. And now it’s a responsibility. What started as an innovative concept to bring a fresh perspective to the entertainment landscape with exceptional yet affordable internet plans has become bigger and larger. Our decision to expand the ‘Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi Plan’ PAN India as BIG Screen Plan aims to offer users the luxury of uninterrupted and high-speed home entertainment with free OTT subscriptions, TV sets, and Projectors. We at Excitel, want to change broadband offerings according to the now changing ways of young to consume home entertainment. We envision aligning all our future offerings with the same commitment and responsibility for India’s large and untapped broadband users”.

The Smart TV plan offers 400 Mbps speed, along with a 32-inch smart TV with 16 OTT app subscriptions, including Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and ZEE5 among others at ₹1,299 a month. The Mini Home Theater plan offers a Full HD Home Projector with Autofocus and Dual Wi-Fi, delivering a 200-inch viewing experience of ‘Mini Home Theatre’ at ₹1,499 a month with the same 400 Mbps speed and 16 OTT subscriptions.

Excitel BIG SCREEN Plans

Smart TV Plan

Wybor 32 WHS-C9 80 CM Smart Frameless HD Cloud TV

400 Mbps 16 OTT channels

550+ Live TV Channels

₹1,299 a month

Mini Home Theater Plan