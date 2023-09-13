Apple’s most anticipated iPhones of the year are here – alongside the Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, Apple also launched its top-of-the-line Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max starting at a price of ₹1,34,900. The features and highlights include a 6.1-inch (iPhone 15 Pro), 6.7-inch (iPhone 15 Pro Max), LTPO OLED Super Retina XDR screen, 3nm A17 Pro, up to 1TB NVMe, Action Button, Dynamic Island, iOS 17, 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP triple cameras, Type-C, and more.

Both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max use an LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED screen, Always-On display, ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates up to 120 Hz, HDR, Dolby Vision support, and Dynamic Island while both are almost identical in terms of specifications and features. Both are sized differently at 6.1 inches (15.54 cm) for the iPhone 15 Pro and 6.7 inches (17.00 cm) for the iPhone 15 Pro Max) with a resolution of 2556 x 1179 pixels (460 ppi) and 2796 x 1290 pixels (460 ppi) respectively. Both come with a Titanium design, Textured matt glass back (Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium colors), and Ceramic Shield protection (front), and are rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529.

Other display features include True Tone, Wide color (P3), Haptic Touch, 20,00,000:1 contrast ratio, 1,600 nits peak brightness (HDR), 2,000 nits peak brightness (outdoor), Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating, and support for display of multiple languages and characters simultaneously. The iPhone 15 series runs Apple’s latest iOS 17 packed with powerful features and designed to protect your privacy. The Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max offer Crash Detection and include Emergency SOS via satellite that is free for 2 years.

There’s also an all-new customizable Action Button to launch the camera or flashlight, activating Voice Memos, Focus modes, Translate, and accessibility features like Magnifier or using Shortcuts for more options. A press-and-hold gesture with fine-tuned haptic feedback and visual cues in the Dynamic Island ensures the new button launches the intended action, said the company.

Moving to the internals, the iPhone 15 Pro Series is powered by the all-new 3nm Apple A17 Pro chip with a hexacore CPU (2x performance cores + 4x efficiency cores), 16‑core Neural Engine, and a 6-core GPU with a total of three storage variants – 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB NVMe storage (iPhone 15 Pro), and 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB NVMe storage (iPhone 15 Pro Max). It packs a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that delivers up to 29 hours of video playback and up to 75 hours of audio playback. The iPhone 15 series now comes with a USB Type-C port with support for 20W fast charging and offers up to 50% charge in 30 minutes in addition to the 15W MagSafe wireless charging and 7.5W Qi wireless charging.

On the rear side, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max come with triple cameras (48 MP + 12 + 12 MP) however, differences in the third camera and in terms of features. The iPhone 15 Pro features a 3x Telephoto camera, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 5x telephoto camera at 120 mm for the first time that uses tetraprism design with a combined optical image stabilization and autofocus 3D sensor-shift module, which Apple says is its most advanced stabilization system yet.

These feature next-generation portraits for sharper detail, more vivid colors, and better low-light performance. You can take portraits without having to switch to Portrait mode. Apple says that the Night mode is better with sharper details and more vivid colors, now powered by the Photonic Engine, including Night mode portraits, enabled by the LiDAR scanner. The iPhone 15 Pro also introduces a new option for Log encoding and is the first smartphone in the world to support ACES, the Academy Color Encoding System, a global standard for color workflows, said Apple. Spatial video capture will be available later this year.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max offers a 12 MP f/2.8 120 mm telephoto 5x, tetra-prism design with 3D sensor‑shift optical image stabilization and autofocus, 5x optical zoom in, and digital zoom up to 25x whereas the iPhone 15 Pro offers a 12 MP f/2.8 77 mm telephoto 3x optical zoom in, and digital zoom up to 15x.

The other two cameras on both the iPhones are the same i.e. triple cameras (48 MP 24mm f/1.78 OIS primary + 12 MP f/2.2 13mm 120° ultra-wide angle). The camera features second‑generation sensor‑shift optical image stabilization, 12 MP 48mm telephoto 2x, f/1.78 (enabled by quad-pixel sensor 48 MP), 100% Focus Pixels, support for super-high-resolution photos (24 MP and 48 MP), and is protected by Sapphire crystal lens cover. The front side has a 12 MP f/1.9 Autofocus selfie camera with Focus Pixels, Retina Flash, and support for FaceID (Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition).

The primary camera features Adaptive True Tone flash, Photonic Engine, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 5, Next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control, Portrait Lighting with six effects, Night mode, Night mode portraits enabled by LiDAR Scanner, Panorama (up to 63 MP), Photographic Styles, Macro photography, Apple ProRAW, Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos, Lens correction (Ultra Wide), Advanced red-eye correction, Auto image stabilization, Burst mode, Photo geotagging, Image formats captured: HEIF, JPEG, and DNG.

The selfie camera features Photonic Engine, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 5, Next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control, Portrait Lighting with six effects, Animoji and Memoji, Night mode, Photographic Styles, Apple ProRAW, Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos, Lens correction, Auto image stabilisation, Burst mode, 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps, 1080p HD video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps, Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR at 30 fps, HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps, ProRes video recording up to 4K at 60 fps with external recording, Log video recording, Academy Color Encoding System, Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120 fps, Time‑lapse video with stabilization, Night mode Time-lapse, QuickTake video, Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p and 720p)

Display & Design: 6.1-inch (15.54 cm – iPhone 15 Pro) OR 6.7-inch (17.00 cm – iPhone 15 Pro Max) LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display, 2556 x 1179 pixels resolution (iPhone 15 Pro), 2796 x 1290 pixels resolution (iPhone 15 Pro Max), 460 ppi pixel density, Dynamic Island, Always-On display, ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates up to 120 Hz, HDR display, True Tone, Wide color (P3), Haptic Touch, 20,00,000:1 contrast ratio, 1,600 nits peak brightness (HDR), 2,000 nits peak brightness (outdoor), Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating, support for display of multiple languages and characters simultaneously, Titanium design, Textured matt glass back, Ceramic Shield protection (front), rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529

The price for the Apple iPhone 15 Pro starts at ₹1,34,900 for 128 GB storage, ₹1,44,900 for 256 GB storage, and ₹1,64,900 for 512 GB storage while the larger sibling Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is priced at ₹1,59,900 for 256 GB storage, ₹1,79,900 for 512 GB storage, and ₹1,99,900 for 1 TB storage. The iPhone 15 Series will be available from 22nd September 2023 on apple.com/in/store, the Apple Store app, and at stores near you. The pre-orders will begin on Friday i.e. 15th September 2023 at 5:30 PM IST.

