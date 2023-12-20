OnePlus is gearing up for the highly anticipated launch of its OnePlus 12 Series on the 23rd of January 2024 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, and has revealed the ‘Smooth Beyond Belief’ launch event ticket sale schedule. The company will provide an exclusive opportunity for its Indian community to be among the first individuals globally, to experience the latest line of flagship products.

Event attendees will enjoy an exclusive chance to explore the new OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R within the experience zones at the launch venue, the company said. Furthermore, the company is expected to unveil the OnePlus Watch 2 and the OnePlus Buds 3 during the event.

OnePlus ‘Smooth Beyond Belief’ Launch Event Details Schedule

Date: 23rd January 2024

23rd January 2024 Venue: Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

Pragati Maidan, New Delhi Gates Open: 17:30 Hours IST

OnePlus ‘Smooth Beyond Belief’ Tickets Availability

Community tickets for the ‘Smooth Beyond Belief’ launch event will be available starting 3rd January 2024. Interested attendees can secure their early-bird seats through PayTM Insider and OnePlus.in. Additionally, RCC members can enjoy a 50% discount on tickets purchased through OnePlus.in.

OnePlus will reveal more details on ticket pricing and categories on their official website, social media channels, and the Community Forums soon. Stay tuned for more.

To remind you, OnePlus announced the OnePlus 12 in China, the most powerful OnePlus smartphone featuring a 2K 120 Hz AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 paired with up to 24 GB RAM, 1 TB storage, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50 MP Sony LYT-808 camera, Hasselblad Triple Camera System, and more.