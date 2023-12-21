Lava launched its latest Storm Series smartphone – the Lava Storm 5G is the company’s latest 5G smartphone in India highlighting its 120 Hz Full HD+ display, 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core SoC with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, 50 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 33W charging, and more. Last month, the company launched the Lava Blaze 2 5G affordable 5G smartphone under the Blaze Series.

The Lava Storm 5G flaunts its flat-style design, a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display (2460 x 1080 pixels resolution) with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and comes in two different colors – Gale Green, and Thunder Black. The Lava Storm 5G comes with dual cameras on the rear side with a 50 MP primary camera and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera as the secondary while the front side includes a 16 MP selfie camera.

The Lava Storm 5G is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors) paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage that expands up to 1 TB via microSD card. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Other features include 5G connectivity, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5 mm audio jack, USB Type-C charging, FM Radio, and more. The Lava Storm 5G runs on the Android 13 operating system with no bloatware and offers an upgrade to Android 14 alongwith two years of security updates.

Lava Storm 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.78-inch (17.22 cm) LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2460 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 8.96 mm thickness, 214 grams weight

6.78-inch (17.22 cm) LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2460 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 8.96 mm thickness, 214 grams weight Software: Android 13 operating system

Android 13 operating system CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core SoC up to 2.4 GHz CPU clock speed (2x ARM Cortex-A76 cores + 6x ARM Cortex-A55 cores)

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core SoC up to 2.4 GHz CPU clock speed (2x ARM Cortex-A76 cores + 6x ARM Cortex-A55 cores) GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) Graphics

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) Graphics Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM

8 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card up to 1 TB

128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card up to 1 TB Main Camera: Dual cameras (50 MP primary + 8 MP ultra-wide), LED flash

Dual cameras (50 MP primary + 8 MP ultra-wide), LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP

16 MP Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, 3.5mm jack, USB Type-C, FM Radio

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, 3.5mm jack, USB Type-C, FM Radio Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIMs, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging

5,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging Colors: Gale Green, Thunder Black

The price for the Lava Storm 5G is ₹13,499 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and will be available from 28th December 2023 at 12 PM on Amazon.in. Launch offers include a special price of ₹13,499 while the MRP of the smartphone is ₹14,999.

Lava Storm 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹13,499 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage)

₹13,499 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage) Availability: 28th December 2023 at 12 PM on Amazon.in

28th December 2023 at 12 PM on Amazon.in Offers: Available at a special price of ₹13,499, the MRP of the smartphone is ₹14,999

Get Lava Storm 5G on Amazon.in