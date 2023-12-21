TECNO Mobile is all set to launch its TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ in January 2024, the company has confirmed the launch revealing some key design features and specifications of the upcoming smartphone in a press release. Building on the success of the previously unveiled SPARK 20 and SPARK 20 Pro, the SPARK 20 Pro+ promises to take the smartphone experience to the next level with a slew of upgraded features.

In an official statement, TECNO Mobile revealed key specifications of the SPARK 20 Pro+ which include the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, the same chip that fuels the SPARK 20 Pro whilst running on the latest Android 14-based HiOS skin. The TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ will also sport a stunning 120 Hz curved AMOLED display boasting a peak brightness level of 1,000 nits, a 108 MP primary camera, a 32 MP selfie camera, dual-mic noise canceled calls, and more.

Meanwhile, the announcement for its launch also includes a promotional image that showcases the smartphone design. The backside has an elegant Green color leather-finish panel with a slightly raised circular camera module in the top left corner and a vertical LED flash unit that the company says has a Quadrant Star Array design.

TECNO Mobile Limited in a press release stated, “The SPARK 20 Pro+ boasts a 108MP high-resolution photography system, curved design, and impressive performance. Among other enhancements, SPARK 20 Pro+ will feature design upgrades including,

Main Body Design: Featuring an industry-leading 56.5° Ergonomic Double Curved Design, providing a slimline look and a comfortable grip.

Featuring an industry-leading 56.5° Ergonomic Double Curved Design, providing a slimline look and a comfortable grip. Rear Camera Module Design: Introducing an all-new Quadrant Star Array camera module design with multiple upgrades in photography and videography functionalities.

Introducing an all-new Quadrant Star Array camera module design with multiple upgrades in photography and videography functionalities. Screen and Display: Featuring a 120Hz curved AMOLED screen with 1000-nit peak brightness for stand-out cinematic visuals.”

More details of the upcoming TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ will be unveiled during its official release. Stay tuned for more.

