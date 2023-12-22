POCO India has launched its latest POCO M6 Series smartphone in India, this is the POCO M6 5G which is the most affordable 5G smartphone in the country according to the brand and is also a tone-down variant of its sibling POCO M6 Pro 5G launched in August. Starting at ₹9,499, the features and highlights of the POCO M6 5G include a 90 Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, 50 MP AI dual cameras, 18W fast charging, and more.

The POCO M6 5G is an affordable 5G smartphone with a Premium Sky Dance design. It sports a 6.74-inch Full HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, and 180 Hz touch sampling rate, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It’s 8.19 mm in thickness and weighs 195 grams, and comes in two color options – Orion Blue, and Galactic Black.

The POCO M6 5G is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz and is paired with a Mali-G57 MP2 (2-core) GPU with up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM + 8 GB Turbo RAM, and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage that is expandable up to 1 TB via a microSD card. The POCO M6 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support (the box includes a 10W charger) and runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

Moving to its cameras, the POCO M6 5G has a dual camera setup with a 50 MP AI main camera on the rear side along with a secondary camera for depth measuring. The front side has a 5 MP AI selfie camera for selfie and video calling needs.

Commenting on the launch, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India said, “The M series has consistently raised the bar by delivering many firsts in the smartphone industry. This year, we made a significant impact in the 5G segment by adding the POCO M6 Pro 5G to our M series portfolio, which became the most affordable 5G smartphone in India. Now, with the introduction of the POCO M6 5G, we are committed to carrying forward this legacy and continuing our mission of making 5G technology accessible to all. We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience the remarkable possibilities that 5G brings, and the POCO M6 5G is our way of turning that vision into a reality.”

POCO M6 5G Price In India, Variants, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹9,499 (4 GB + 128 GB), ₹10,499 (6 GB + 128 GB), ₹12,499 (8 GB + 256 GB)

₹9,499 (4 GB + 128 GB), ₹10,499 (6 GB + 128 GB), ₹12,499 (8 GB + 256 GB) Availability: 26th December 2023 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com

26th December 2023 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com Offers: Flat ₹1,000 off on ICICI bank cards, additional 50 GB Airtel data for prepaid users

Get POCO M6 5G on Flipkart