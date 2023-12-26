OnePlus Ace 3 (OnePlus 12R) design and color variant teased ahead of its launch in China. Earlier this month, OnePlus announced the OnePlus 12 in China, and as we know, OnePlus is all set to launch its highly anticipated OnePlus 12 Series on the 23rd of January 2024 in India and global markets, the image shows the smartphone’s design and its new Mingsha Gold color. OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch of its upcoming flagship smartphones – OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R. The OnePlus Ace 3 is the globally recognized as the OnePlus 12R.

This has a metal middle frame, and uses a gold-melting glass process. Louis Jie, OnePlus China head, “While retaining the luster of glass, we forge a metallic feel that is very different from it. Its cost is much more expensive than ordinary glass technology.” The inspiration for Mingsha Gold came from the earth, which is both romantic and elegant, with a good-looking appearance and powerful performance, he added. He already confirmed that the OnePlus Ace 3 will come with a 1.5K-inch X1 Oriental Screen for the first time.

The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.78-inch 120 Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, 50 MP IMX890 Hasselblad triple cameras, 16 MP front camera, and a 5,500 mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12 is the most powerful OnePlus smartphone featuring a 2K 120 Hz AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 paired with up to 24 GB RAM, 1 TB storage, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50 MP Sony LYT-808 camera, Hasselblad Triple Camera System, and more.

OnePlus is gearing up for its ‘Smooth Beyond Belief’ launch and has shared the event ticket sale schedule. The company will provide an exclusive opportunity for its Indian community to be among the first individuals globally, to experience the latest line of flagship products. Event attendees will enjoy an exclusive chance to explore the new OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R within the experience zones at the launch venue, the company said. Furthermore, the company is expected to unveil the OnePlus Watch 2 and the OnePlus Buds 3 during the event.