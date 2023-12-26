Reliance Jio has kicked off the New Year with the launch of its latest long-term 365-day prepaid recharge plan priced at ₹2,999. The new prepaid plan boasts a long validity of 365 days and comes with an extra 24 days of validity as part of the Happy New Year 2024 Offer.

For ₹2,999, the user gets 2.5 GB per day data i.e. 912.5 GB total data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day all valid for 365 days. In line with its other offerings, this plan grants users free subscriptions to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

The new ₹2,999 Happy New Year 2024 Offer is available on Jio’s official website, MyJIo app, and should be available at all existing checkpoints. Start the New Year with Jio’s 2024 plan for an enhanced and extended connectivity experience!

Jio also offers ₹4,498 plan with 13 OTT apps in one plan including Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, JioTV, JioCloud, and more. Other benefits include 2 GB per data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day, all valid for 365 days.