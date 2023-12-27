vivo is all set to launch its latest vivo X100 Series smartphones in India, the company has confirmed the launch of its two smartphones – vivo X100 and vivo X100 Pro on 4th January. vivo has started teasing the launch of the vivo X100 Series ahead of India and global launch after the phone was introduced in China last month.

The vivo X100 Pro will be the flagship smartphone from the brand while the vivo X100 will be a tone-down variant of its Pro sibling. The vivo X100 Pro will be powered by vivo V3 Chip while X100 is equipped with vivo V2 Chip. Both smartphones will sport a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC and 8T LTPO technology.

Among the major highlights are the ZEISS APO Floating telephoto camera and ZEISS camera with the industry’s largest sensor​ on vivo X100 Pro. It also highlights Optical Precision Calibration, and SLR-level Image Stabilization exclusively co-engineered with ZEISS and ZEISS Multifocal Portrait powered with Multiple Professional Focal lenses.

The vivo X100 will also feature a 120W Flash Charge fast charging with a 5,000 mAh battery while the vivo X100 Pro will come with a 5,400 mAh battery with 100W Flash Charge fast charging support alongwith support for 50W wireless charging.

vivo X100 Series smartphones will be sold on Flipkart, we should know more details of its pricing and availability during the launch. Stay tuned.

Know More About vivo X100 Series on vivo.com