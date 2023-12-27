OnePlus has already confirmed the launch of its upcoming flagship smartphones – OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R on 23rd January in India and global markets at the much-anticipated Smooth Beyond Belief launch event. Today, the company has shared images of the phones unveiling their sleek designs.

The teaser also revealed that the OnePlus 12R is launching in the global market including North America and Europe for the first time. It already said that the OnePlus 12R will be the first OnePlus R Series smartphone to go on sale outside of India and China.

The showcased images present the phones in stunning Cool Blue and Iron Gray color variants. The Cool Blue option boasts a glossy finish with a light and refreshing aesthetic while the Iron Gray variant offers a matte feel to give a sophisticated and strong feeling, said the company.

Both color options feature a matte metal frame and an Alert Slider which is now located on the left side. This change allowed OnePlus to introduce a new integrated antenna system that unleashes enhanced performance during online gaming sessions, said the company.

Regarding the OnePlus 12 series, the company said, “A decade in the making, the OnePlus 12 Series has been developed to address an industry-wide challenge in balancing high performance, high power consumption, effective heat dissipation, and longevity. The two devices, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, each have their own unique attributes that give users the choice to pick what’s important for them on their next smartphone.”

The OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R are scheduled to make their debut at the OnePlus Smooth Beyond Belief Launch Event commencing at 19:30 IST on 23rd January 2024. The smartphones will be available for purchase on Amazon.in, in addition to OnePlus.in and offline retail outlets.