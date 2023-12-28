POCO X6 Series is set to launch in India soon, POCO India has confirmed with a tweet yesterday teasing the upcoming device to sport MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC, the segment’s most powerful chipset as per the brand. A few days ago, POCO India launched its latest POCO M6 Series smartphone – POCO M6 5G, the country’s most affordable 5G smartphone, and now the POCO X6 Series is coming to India.

POCO India tweeted, “Get ready for the #Indiadebut and some Extreme Performance of the segment’s most powerful chipset, MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra with POCO! Coming SOOX! @MediaTekIndia.” Another tweet says, “Legend has it that #TheUltimatePredator fearlessly hunts down all prey📜. Know More👉https://bit.ly/41CoPXe #POCOX6Series #TheUltimatePredator.” The Dimensity-8300 Ultra on the new POCO X6 Pro 5G will be a huge leap compared to the Snapdragon 778G on its predecessor POCO X5 Pro 5G.

Get ready for the #Indiadebut and some Extreme Performance of the segment's most powerful chipset, MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra with POCO! Coming SOOX! @MediaTekIndia https://t.co/4UjYJ3PsKC pic.twitter.com/maJQ0YhoXT — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 27, 2023

According to rumors, the POCO X6 5G could be identical to the upcoming Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G which is set to launch on 4th January. As of now, no official details on the specifications and features are available aside from the DImensity 8300-Ultra. The POCO X6 Series will be sold on Flipkart, similar to other POCO phones. We should know more details on the POCO X6 Series in the coming weeks, before the launch.

Know More About POCO X6 Series on Flipkart