Reliance Jio has officially announced its collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) for the Bharat GPT programme. Additionally, the company revealed plans to introduce Jio’s own OS specifically designed for televisions.

The announcement came during the IIT-B’s annual Techfest – Asia’s Largest Science and Technology Festival. Addressing the audience, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, shared several key updates. “We have been working on a project with IIT Bombay to launch a Bharat GPT programme. We are working very hard to launch AI not only as a vertical inside our organization, but also horizontally across all our sectors,” said Ambani.

Bharat GPT’s large language model will be tailored to cater to Indian needs. Jio expects AI to integrate across its entire range of products and services. Ambani further added that Jio is set to roll out AI-based products and services in the media space, commerce, communication, and devices.

In a strategic move, Jio is gearing up to unveil a new TV OS soon. Currently, the market is predominantly influenced by the Android TV OS, raising questions about whether Jio OS will be proprietary or built on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) foundation.

Expressing confidence in India’s market and the trajectory of AI growth, Ambani asserted that India is poised to be the biggest innovation center in the coming decade. He remains optimistic that the country will evolve into a US$6 trillion economy by the end of the decade.