TECNO POP 8 is all set to launch in India on 3rd January, TECNO Mobile India has confirmed the launch of its latest budget smartphone in the country on Twitter. The TECNO POP 8 will be their newest smartphone under the TECNO POP Series which the company claims to be the fastest smartphone in its segment with 8 GB RAM with MEM Fusion (4 GB + 4 GB). The TECNO POP 8 will be priced in the entry-level category under ₹6,000.

TECNO Mobile India tweeted, “Attention: Smooth scrolling on a 90Hz display ahead ⏩ Gear up to make every move seamless and smooth on the #TECNOPOP8Up – launching on Jan 3, 2024. Take your best shot at guessing the launch price below👇 Know more: http://knw.one/pop8 #TECNOSmartphones.”

Regarding the phone, the company said, “The TECNO POP 8 is positioned to be stylish and accessible; it’s cool and all about catering to young and upbeat users! Plus, it’s proudly ‘Made in India.’ The TECNO POP series is all about delivering awesomeness for entry-level users, perfect for the vibrant and cool peeps out there!”

The company says that the smartphone has scored over 240K points in the AnTuTu benchmark, making it the fastest smartphone in its segment (under ₹6,000). The teaser reveals a few details of the upcoming smartphone i.e. its design aesthetics, color options (Gravity Black, Mystery White), 8 GB MEM Fusion RAM, Dual DTS Speakers with up to 400% louder than single speakers, 6.6-inch 90 Hz display with Dynamic Port, and dual rear cameras.

For the price, the TECNO POP 8 will be priced between ₹5,000 and ₹5,999 and will be available on Amazon.in. More details will be revealed tomorrow i.e. 30th December. We should know the price and other details on the upcoming TECNO smartphone once it launches next week.

