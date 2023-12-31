As OnePlus gears up to unveil its much-anticipated OnePlus Ace 3 on 4th January, the smartphone is creating a buzz not just for its bright display and stylish Bronze color but also for its camera performance. OnePlus has officially shared camera samples providing a glimpse of the upcoming Ace 3 camera capabilities. OnePlus Ace 3 design and color were already teased a few days ago before its launch in China.

Here are the camera samples taken from the OnePlus Ace 3 camera.

The OnePlus Ace 3 is expected to come with a 50 MP IMX890 Hasselblad triple camera, a 16 MP front camera, a 6.78-inch 120 Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, and a 5,500 mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 12 is the most powerful OnePlus smartphone featuring a 2K 120 Hz AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 paired with up to 24 GB RAM, 1 TB storage, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50 MP Sony LYT-808 camera, Hasselblad Triple Camera System, and more.

Earlier this month, OnePlus announced the OnePlus 12 in China. OnePlus is all set to launch its highly anticipated OnePlus 12 Series on the 23rd of January 2024 in India and global markets. Stay tuned for more.

Source (In Chinese)