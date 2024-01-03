TECNO POP 8 launched in India at a price of ₹6,499 featuring a 6.6-inch 90 Hz display, dual DTS speakers with 400% louder volumes, UNISOC T606 octa-core SoC, 8 GB RAM with MEM Fusion (4 GB + 4 GB), 12 MP main camera + 8 MP selfie camera with dual LED flash, 5,000 mAh battery, and more.

The TECNO POP 8 is the latest budget smartphone from TECNO Mobile India. The company claims to be the fastest smartphone in its segment with 8 GB RAM with MEM Fusion and is categorized in the entry-level segment under ₹6,000 budget. The company says that the smartphone has scored over 240K points in the AnTuTu benchmark, making it the fastest smartphone in its segment.

The TECNO POP 8 comes in Gravity Black and Mystery White colors and sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display (1612 x 720 pixels resolution) with a 90 Hz refresh rate, and a Dynamic Port feature that shows useful information at the selfie camera cut-out. The smartphone also has the segment’s first Dual DTS Speakers with up to 400% louder than single speakers and an anti-oil fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button.

The TECNO POP 8 is powered by a 12nm UNISOC Tiger T606 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.6 GHz and is paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) GPU with 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM + 4 GB RAM using MEM Fusion, and 64 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage that 256 GB via a microSD card. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support and runs on HiOS 13 based on Android 13.

Moving to its cameras, the TECNO POP 8 has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP AI main camera on the rear side along with a secondary AI camera and is aided by dual LED flash. The front side has an 8 MP selfie camera with dual LED flash.

Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile India, said, “At TECNO, we hold steadfast in our commitment to bridging the digital divide, striving to make innovation accessible across our portfolio without burdening the consumer’s pocket. Our POP series epitomizes this commitment, delivering awesomeness to entry-level users. It is our way of connecting with the young, the bold and the stylish tech enthusiasts. With the introduction of POP 8, we bring a made-in-India device that not only packs a punch with its blazing speed, ultra-smooth display, and mind-blowing audio but also serves as a beacon in redefining accessibility. This innovative smartphone introduces unprecedented features to a more extensive demographic, marking a significant step in our mission to ensure advanced technology is within reach for everyone.”

The price for the TECNO POP 8 starts at ₹6,499 (regular price), however, it will be available at a special price of ₹5,999 with bank offers for a limited period. The smartphone will be available from 9th January 2024 on Amazon.in.

TECNO POP 8 Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹6,499 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage)

₹6,499 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage) Availability: 9th January 2024 on Amazon.in

9th January 2024 on Amazon.in Offers: Special price of ₹5,999 with bank offers

