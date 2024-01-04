Today, vivo India launched its two vivo X100 Series smartphones in India – vivo X100 Pro and vivo X100, both are the latest entrant in the flagship category from the brand and are also the successor to the vivo X90 Series we saw last year. Features and highlights include MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, 120 Hz flat LTPO 1.5K AMOLED display, 50MP IMX989 ZEISS camera (X100 Pro), 50MP IMX920 (X100), up to 100x telephoto zoom, 16 GB RAM + 512GB storage options, 120W charging, 50W wireless, and more.

The vivo X100 and vivo X100 Pro feature advanced camera technology and rapid charging capabilities. The X100 Pro packs a ZEISS camera with the industry’s largest sensor – Sony’s IMX989 sensor with Zeiss T* coating and promises SLR-level image stabilization co-engineered with ZEISS.

vivo X100 Series smartphones are also the first to utilize a flagship-level MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. The MediaTek Dimensity 9300 is a 4nm octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.25 GHz (1x 3.25 GHz ARM Cortex-X4, 3x 2.85 GHz Cortex-X4, 4x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A720) and ARM Immortalis-G720 GPU with hardware ray tracing support.

The X100 and X100 Pro share identical display with a 6.78-inch flat LTPO AMOLED display with 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K Full HD+ resolution (2800 x 1260 pixels, 452 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz refresh rate, and as much as 3,000 nits brightness. Other display features include a 2,160 Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10+, XDR Engine, Sun Halo Camera Module, and IP68 dust and water-resistant design.

vivo X100 Pro equips a triple-camera setup (50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP) on the rear side and a 32 MP f/2.0 selfie camera on the front side. The 50 MP f/1.75 primary camera uses a Sony IMX989 sized at 1-inch with hardware OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), and Carl Zeiss optics for enhanced image quality. The 50 MP f/2.0 is a 150-degree ultra-wide-angle camera with a 1/2.76-inch sensor while the third camera is a 64 MP f/2.57 1/2-inch telephoto with OIS and offers up to 100x digital zoom and telephoto macro.

On the other hand, the vivo X100 equips a triple-camera setup (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) on the rear side and a 32 MP f/2.0 selfie camera on the front side. The 50 MP f/1.49 primary camera utilizes a Sony IMX920 1-inch sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and Carl Zeiss optics. The 50 MP f/2.0 is a 150-degree ultra-wide-angle camera with a 1/2.76-inch sensor while the third camera is a 50 MP f/2.5 1/2-inch APO telephoto with OIS support. The cameras on both devices feature ZEISS T* coating, Carl ZEISS optics, vivo Pro Imaging Chip V3, laser autofocus, 4K@60fps (X100), and 8K@24fps (X100 Pro) video recording.

vivo X100 Pro packs a slightly larger 5,400 mAh dual-cell battery compared to its vivo X100 with a 5,000 mAh dual-cell battery and supports the super-fast FlashCharge charging support – 100W (X100 Pro) and 120W (X100) Dual-Cell Flash Charge fast charging. Both smartphones come with FunTouch OS 14 based on the new Android 14 operating system and offer up to three generations of Android OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates.

vivo X100 & vivo X100 Pro Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.78-inch flat LTPO AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K Full HD+ resolution (2800 x 1260 pixels, 452 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits brightness, 2,160 Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10+, XDR Engine, Sun Halo Camera Module, IP68 dust and water resistant, TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast Charging System Certified, ZEISS T* Coating, Corning Lens Protection, 8.91 mm slim & 225 grams weight (vivo X100 Pro), 8.49 mm slim & 206 grams weight (vivo X100)

The price for the vivo X100 starts at ₹63,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant and ₹69,999 for its 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant. The price for the vivo X100 Pro is ₹89,999 for its 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant. Both smartphones are available for pre-booking starting today i.e. 4th January 2023 and will be available from 11th January 2023 (sale) on Flipkart, vivo India e-store, vivo exclusive stores, and across all partner retail stores.

The launch offers include a flat 10% instant discount (up to ₹8,999) on HDFC and SBI bank cards (online stores), up to 10% cashback on ICICI and SBI bank cards (offline stores), easy EMI starting from ₹2,667/month up to 24 months no-cost EMI with zero down payment, up to ₹8,000 V-Upgrade exchange bonus, and up to 40% off on V-Shield device protection plans.

vivo X100 Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price (X100): ₹63,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹69,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹63,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹69,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Price (X100 Pro): ₹89,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹89,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Availability: 4th January 2023 i.e. today (pre-booking), 11th January 2023 (sale) on Flipkart, vivo India e-store, vivo exclusive stores, and across all partner retail stores.

4th January 2023 i.e. today (pre-booking), 11th January 2023 (sale) on Flipkart, vivo India e-store, vivo exclusive stores, and across all partner retail stores. Offers: Flat 10% instant discount (up to ₹8,999) on HDFC and SBI bank cards (online), up to 10% cashback on ICICI and SBI bank cards (offline), easy EMI of ₹2,667/month up to 24 months no-cost EMI with zero down payment, up to ₹8,000 V-Upgrade exchange bonus, up to 40% off on V-Shield device protection plans

