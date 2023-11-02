A few weeks ago, Lava launched its Blaze Series smartphone – the Lava Blaze Pro 5G, and today, the company has launched another Blaze Series affordable 5G smartphone in India – the Lava Blaze 2 5G featuring a premium glass back design, 50 MP dual cameras with Ring Light, 90 Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery, and more.

The Lava Blaze 2 5G flaunts its premium glass back design with the segment’s first Ring Light camera. It comes in three different colors – Glass Lavender, Glass Black, and Glass Blue. The front includes a 6.5-inch (16.55 cm) LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The Lava Blaze 2 5G comes with dual cameras on the rear side and is the segment’s 1st camera setup with Ring Light LED support. The primary camera is a 50 MP alongwith an AI secondary camera, plus an 8 MP selfie camera and records 2K videos at 30 fps from the main camera. The Lava Blaze 2 5G runs on the Android 13 operating system with no bloatware and offers an upgrade to Android 14 alongwith two years of security updates.

Lava Blaze 2 5G is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 6020 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors) paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) GPU, 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage that expands up to 1 TB via microSD card. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Lava Blaze 2 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.5-inch (16.55 cm) LCD display, HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved screen design, Premium Glass Finish Back, 8.45 mm thickness, 203 grams weight

The price for the Lava Blaze 2 5G is ₹9,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant and ₹10,999 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 9th November 2023 on Amazon.in, Lava’s official website, and offline stores. Offers include a free service at home for Lava Blaze 2 5G within the warranty period.

Lava Blaze 2 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

