OnePlus, for the first time, has introduced its first foldable smartphone – the OnePlus Open featuring a foldable screen design with an invisible crease, an ultra-slim 5.8mm design, and a durable Flexion Hinge. Aside from these, it packs flagship-level specs, Hasselblad triple cameras, as much as 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage, and a dual-cell 4,805 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

The OnePlus Open is the company’s foldable-style flagship smartphone featuring two displays – a 7.82-inch 120 Hz LTPO flexi-fluid 3.0 AMOLED screen + 6.31-inch Super Fluid LTPO AMOLED cover screen while the cameras are from Hasselblad (48 MP main + 64 MP telephoto + 48 MP ultra-wide/macro) and is powered by the flagship 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. We got the foldable smartphone to see how it looks, how it performs, and is it worth the ₹1,39,999 price package. Here’s our OnePlus Open review.

OnePlus Open Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 7.82-inch (19.86 cm) Flexi-fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 2K+ resolution (2,440 x 2,268 pixels, 426 ppi), 1-120 Hz dynamic refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 2,800 nits peak brightness, 1.0758:1 aspect ratio, 89.6% screen-to-body ratio, sRGB, DCI-P3, 97% NTSC, 100% DCI-P3, 1,440 Hz PWM Dimming, Ultra Thin Glass Protection, TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care | 6.31-inch (16.03 cm) Super Fluid LTPO AMOLED cover display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 2K+ resolution (2,484 x 1,116 pixels, 431 ppi), 10-120 Hz dynamic refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 2,800 nits peak brightness, 20:09 aspect ratio, 91.8% screen-to-body ratio, sRGB, DCI-P3, 97% NTSC, 100% DCI-P3, Ceramic Guard Protection, TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care, TÜV SÜD 48-month Fluency Rating A

7.82-inch (19.86 cm) Flexi-fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 2K+ resolution (2,440 x 2,268 pixels, 426 ppi), 1-120 Hz dynamic refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 2,800 nits peak brightness, 1.0758:1 aspect ratio, 89.6% screen-to-body ratio, sRGB, DCI-P3, 97% NTSC, 100% DCI-P3, 1,440 Hz PWM Dimming, Ultra Thin Glass Protection, TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care | 6.31-inch (16.03 cm) Super Fluid LTPO AMOLED cover display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 2K+ resolution (2,484 x 1,116 pixels, 431 ppi), 10-120 Hz dynamic refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 2,800 nits peak brightness, 20:09 aspect ratio, 91.8% screen-to-body ratio, sRGB, DCI-P3, 97% NTSC, 100% DCI-P3, Ceramic Guard Protection, TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care, TÜV SÜD 48-month Fluency Rating A Software: OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13, 4 years OS upgrades, 5 years Security updates

OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13, 4 years OS upgrades, 5 years Security updates CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core SoC, Qualcomm X70 Modem-RF 5G Chipset

GPU: Adreno 740

Memory: 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM, +12 GB with RAM Vita

Storage: 512 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage, no microSD card support

Main Camera: Triple Cameras (48 MP main + 64 MP telephoto + 48 MP ultra-wide & macro), Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, 48 MP f/1.7 Sony LYT-T808 Pixel Stacked CMOS, 24 mm equivalent (1X), 47 mm equivalent (2X), 1/1.43-inch sensor size, 1.12 µm pixel size, 7P lens, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), 85° FOV (Field Of View), 4K@60fps, Dolby Vision HDR 4K@30fps, 1080p@480 fps, up to 20X digital zoom | 64 MP f/2.6 OmniVision OV64B telephoto with 3X optical zoom, 6X in-sensor zoom, 70 mm equivalent (3X), 145 mm equivalent (6X), 1/2-inch sensor size, 0.7 µm pixel size, 4P lens, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), 33.4° FOV (Field Of View), up to 120X Ultra Res (digital) Zoom | 48 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX581 ultra-wide + macro 3.5 cm, 14 mm equivalent, 1/2-inch sensor size, 0.8 µm pixel size, 6P lens, EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), 114° FOV (Field Of View), 4K@60fps, Dolby Vision HDR 4K@30fps, 1080p@480 fps, up to 20X digital zoom, LED flash

Triple Cameras (48 MP main + 64 MP telephoto + 48 MP ultra-wide & macro), Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, 48 MP f/1.7 Sony LYT-T808 Pixel Stacked CMOS, 24 mm equivalent (1X), 47 mm equivalent (2X), 1/1.43-inch sensor size, 1.12 µm pixel size, 7P lens, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), 85° FOV (Field Of View), 4K@60fps, Dolby Vision HDR 4K@30fps, 1080p@480 fps, up to 20X digital zoom | 64 MP f/2.6 OmniVision OV64B telephoto with 3X optical zoom, 6X in-sensor zoom, 70 mm equivalent (3X), 145 mm equivalent (6X), 1/2-inch sensor size, 0.7 µm pixel size, 4P lens, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), 33.4° FOV (Field Of View), up to 120X Ultra Res (digital) Zoom | 48 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX581 ultra-wide + macro 3.5 cm, 14 mm equivalent, 1/2-inch sensor size, 0.8 µm pixel size, 6P lens, EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), 114° FOV (Field Of View), 4K@60fps, Dolby Vision HDR 4K@30fps, 1080p@480 fps, up to 20X digital zoom, LED flash Selfie Camera: Dual Cameras (20 MP main + 32 MP cover), 20 MP main f/2.2, 20 mm equivalent, 1/4-inch sensor size, 0.7 µm pixel size, 4P lens, EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), 91° FOV (Field Of View) | 32 MP main f/2.4, 22 mm equivalent, 1/3.14-inch sensor size, 0.7 µm pixel size, 5P lens, EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), 88.5° FOV (Field Of View)

Camera Features: Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, Nightscape, Dolby Vision, Smart Scene Recognition, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, Panorama, Tilt-Shift mode, Long Exposure, Dual-View Video, Retouch, Movie Mode, XPan Mode, Focus Peaking, Raw file, Raw Plus file, Filters, Super Stable, Video Nightscape, Video HDR, Focus Lock, Time-lapse, Google Lens | Face Unlock, Nightscape Selfie, Selfie HDR, Time-lapse, Dual-View Video, Screen Flash

Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, Nightscape, Dolby Vision, Smart Scene Recognition, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, Panorama, Tilt-Shift mode, Long Exposure, Dual-View Video, Retouch, Movie Mode, XPan Mode, Focus Peaking, Raw file, Raw Plus file, Filters, Super Stable, Video Nightscape, Video HDR, Focus Lock, Time-lapse, Google Lens | Face Unlock, Nightscape Selfie, Selfie HDR, Time-lapse, Dual-View Video, Screen Flash Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, X-axis motor, Alert Slider, Reality Speakers (stereo), noise cancellation support, Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res Audio (wired and wireless, gestures and on-screen navigation support

Reality Speakers (stereo), noise cancellation support, Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res Audio (wired and wireless, gestures and on-screen navigation support Sensors: Accelerometer, M-sensor Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Sensor Core, Flick-detect Sensor, Infrared Sensor

Accelerometer, M-sensor Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Sensor Core, Flick-detect Sensor, Infrared Sensor Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 7 + Wi-Fi 6E (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz + 5.8 GHz) 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ac wave 2/ax/be, 8 Spatial-stream sounding MU-MIMO, 2 x 2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS (L1 + L5 dual Band), GLONASS, Galileo (E1 + E5a dual Band), Beidou, A-GPS, QZSS

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 7 + Wi-Fi 6E (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz + 5.8 GHz) 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ac wave 2/ax/be, 8 Spatial-stream sounding MU-MIMO, 2 x 2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS (L1 + L5 dual Band), GLONASS, Galileo (E1 + E5a dual Band), Beidou, A-GPS, QZSS Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, eSIM, dual standby, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIMs, eSIM, dual standby, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 4,805 mAh non-removable (dual-cell, 3,295 mAh + 1,510 mAh), 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging, no wireless charging

4,805 mAh non-removable (dual-cell, 3,295 mAh + 1,510 mAh), 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging, no wireless charging Colors: Emerald Dusk, Voyager Black

Emerald Dusk, Voyager Black Dimensions: 153.4 mm x 143.1 mm x 11.7 mm – Emerald Dusk (unfolded), 11.9 mm – Voyager Black (unfolded), 153.4 mm x 143.1 mm x 5.8 mm – Emerald Dusk (folded), 5.9 mm – Voyager Black (folded)

153.4 mm x 143.1 mm x 11.7 mm – Emerald Dusk (unfolded), 11.9 mm – Voyager Black (unfolded), 153.4 mm x 143.1 mm x 5.8 mm – Emerald Dusk (folded), 5.9 mm – Voyager Black (folded) Weight: 239 grams (Emerald Dusk), 245 grams (Voyager Black)

239 grams (Emerald Dusk), 245 grams (Voyager Black) Box Contents: OnePlus Open, 80W SUPERVOOC Power Adapter (low voltage charging at 67W), Type-A to C Cable, Quick Start Guide, Welcome Letter, OnePlus RCC card, Safety Information and Warranty Card, Premium Service Card, Logo sticker, Protective Case, Screen Protector (pre-applied), SIM Tray Ejector

OnePlus Open, 80W SUPERVOOC Power Adapter (low voltage charging at 67W), Type-A to C Cable, Quick Start Guide, Welcome Letter, OnePlus RCC card, Safety Information and Warranty Card, Premium Service Card, Logo sticker, Protective Case, Screen Protector (pre-applied), SIM Tray Ejector Price: ₹1,39,999 (16 GB RAM and 512 GB Storage)

₹1,39,999 (16 GB RAM and 512 GB Storage) Availability: 19th October 2023 (pre-order), 27th October 2023 (sale) on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, and Select Partner Stores

19th October 2023 (pre-order), 27th October 2023 (sale) on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, and Select Partner Stores Offers: Up to ₹5,000 Instant Discount with ICICI and OneCard Bank Credit Card and EMIs, an additional ₹8,000 trade-in bonus on select devices, Interest-free EMIs up to 12 months, ₹15,000 worth of benefits with JioPlus, Google One 100 GB (6-months), YouTube Premium (6-months), Microsoft 365 (3 months)

Design, Display, & Build Quality

OnePlus has surprisingly done a neat job with the Open, the 5.8mm slim and compact design, its invisible crease, glass, and metallic construction, the design looks extremely premium when you hold the foldable. The OnePlus Open is the company’s foldable-style flagship smartphone featuring two displays – one is a 7.82-inch invisible crease foldable display while the outer screen is a 6.31-inch cover display.

Digging more into the design, the OnePlus Open is as thin as 5.8 mm, weighs about 239 grams, and uses a cobalt molybdenum alloy and titanium alloy design making it lighter and more durable than the 316L surgical-grade stainless steel seen in current foldable phones. The hinge’s spine plate is made of zirconium-based amorphous alloy twice as strong as surgical-grade stainless steel and offers good wear and scratch resistance.

The OnePlus Open uses a durable Flexion hinge with a streamlined water-drop design, resulting in a significant reduction in hinge components, from approximately 100 to just 69, as per OnePlus. This streamlined design reduces both the weight of the hinge and the overall weight of the device. The smartphone comes in two color variants – Emerald Dusk which has a glass back, and Voyager Black which is leather-finished.

The OnePlus Open sports a 7.82-inch (19.86 cm) Flexi-fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED as the main display with 2K+ resolution (2,440 x 2,268 pixels, 426 ppi), 1 – 120 Hz dynamic refresh rate, and an aspect ratio of 1.0758:1. For its secondary display i.e. the outer screen is a 6.31-inch (16.03 cm) Super Fluid LTPO AMOLED with 2K+ resolution (2,484 x 1,116 pixels, 431 ppi), 10 – 120 Hz dynamic refresh rate, and 20:09 aspect ratio.

Other features of the main display are 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 2,800 nits peak brightness, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 89.6% screen-to-body ratio, sRGB, DCI-P3, 97% NTSC, 100% DCI-P3, 1,440 Hz PWM Dimming, and is protected by Ultra Thin Glass. Other features of the cover display are 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 2,800 nits peak brightness, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 91.8% screen-to-body ratio, sRGB, DCI-P3, 97% NTSC, 100% DCI-P3, and is protected by Ceramic Guard. It also has TÜV SÜD 48-month Fluency Rating A certification.

Software, User Interface, & Features

OnePlus has used the OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13 operating system for the Open and offers up to 4 years of Android OS upgrades and 5 years of Android Security updates for longer software support. The Android security patch is dated 5th August 2023 which is the most recent update from Google.

The user interface on foldable smartphones is quite different from what you see on single-display smartphones although similar in terms of looks and feel. It has optimizations for the main display as well as secondary display to better user experience. The OnePlus Open has a bunch of features and perks on top of Android 13 goodness, and with its larger display and foldable design, there are some nice traits we can see to make the user experience more enjoyable.

It comes with Open Canvas that allows multi-window operations or split screens up to three app windows both vertical and horizontal orientation. In addition, up to nine multi-app presets can now be saved for instant access to your workspace. We were amazed with its slip screen optimizations, including the camera which shows you the preview on the left side, and the live camera on the right side in split. There are several other features that allow you to use the large screen more efficiently.

The OxygenOS 13 is a customized user interface from the OnePlus and it packs a bunch lot of features on top of all the native Android 13 perks. OxygenOS is currently one of the best Android interfaces you can get and offers a host of features and customizations and it’s free from bloatware. It offers a refreshing UI experience with the Aquamorphic design with a re-designed Home Screen, Always-on display customizations, tracking and insights, icon packs, fingerprint animations, edge lighting, HyperBoost Gaming Engine, display enhancements, RAM Vita, Zen Mode, Privacy and Security features, and more.

You don’t get bloatware or any pre-installed apps on the phone, only the essential ones like GApps, Netflix, and a few OnePlus apps, the rest of the UI is just clean. As we know, you will also find traces of OPPO’s ColorOS and realme UI. The user interface is clean, smooth, and lag-free, and the experience overall is smooth. You can tweak the UI with the various Oxygen OS customizations and optimizations.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

Moving to the internals, the OnePlus Open is powered by the flagship 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 740 Graphics. It comes in its lone 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage variant with no microSD storage expansion. The RAM is an LPDDR5X type and the storage is a UFS 4.0 type.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is a powerful flagship SoC which is also seen on its sibling, OnePlus 11 5G, and with that, you get the best and closest performance on a foldable smartphone. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is an octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.2 GHz alongwith Adreno 740 GPU for high-end gaming.

The SoC is manufactured in a 4nm process consisting of 1+3+4 Kryo core configurations, one high-performance prime core ARM Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.2 GHz, three performance ARM Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 2.8 GHz, and four power-efficient ARM Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz. The CPU has an 8 MB L3 cache compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with a 6 MB L3 cache.

The OnePlus Open comes with RAM expansion technology via its RAM Vita feature that helps you increase the RAM to an extra 12 GB making a total of 28 GB of RAM on the phone (16 GB + 12 GB). Other features it supports are a Wi-Fi 7 with tri-band connectivity, a 5G network, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio (Wired and Wireless), and Spacial Audio.

For gaming, there’s no doubt you get superior performance while also having a larger screen experience. The Open has everything you need to play games at max graphics and is a perfect pick for gamers with a large screen preference in the flagship category. A big improvement of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the integrated Adreno 740 GPU, which now supports Hardware Raytracing and tops even the integrated GPU in the Apple A16. The integrated Adreno 730 offers a 30% graphics boost compared to the previous Adreno 660.

Cameras

The OnePlus Open equips Hasselblad triple cameras on the rear side (48 MP main + 64 MP telephoto + 48 MP ultra-wide/macro). The camera setup is high-end with a new and larger camera sensor, the OnePlus Open equips Sony’s all-new LYTIA Pixel Stacked 48MP sensor for the first time on a foldable smartphone.

Digging more into the cameras, the primary camera includes a 48 MP f/1.7 Sony LYT-T808 Pixel Stacked CMOS with 24 mm equivalent (1X), 47 mm equivalent (2X), 1/1.43-inch sensor size, and 1.12 µm pixel size. The Sony LYT-T808 Pixel Stacked CMOS is probably the flagship camera sensor and OnePlus claims the quality is on par with the 1-inch Sony IMX989.

The second camera is a 64 MP f/2.6 OmniVision OV64B telephoto with 3X optical zoom, 6X in-sensor zoom, 70 mm equivalent (3X), 145 mm equivalent (6X), 1/2-inch sensor size, 0.7 µm pixel size, and supports up to 120X Ultra Res (digital) zoom. Both main and telephoto cameras support OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization).

The third camera is a 48 MP f/2.2 14mm Sony IMX581 ultra-wide + macro (3.5 cm) with 114° FOV (Field Of View), 1/2-inch sensor size, 0.8 µm pixel size, and supports EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization). The front has a 20 MP 20 mm f/2.2 main selfie camera and another 32 MP 22mm f/2.4 cover selfie camera.

The front side has dual selfie cameras (20 MP main + 32 MP cover), the 20 MP is the main selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, 20 mm equivalent, 1/4-inch sensor size, 0.7 µm pixel size, 4P lens, supports EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), and 91° FOV (Field Of View) while the 32 MP is the cover camera with f/2.4 aperture, 22 mm equivalent, 1/3.14-inch sensor size, 0.7 µm pixel size, 5P lens, supports EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), and 88.5° FOV (Field Of View).

There are a bunch of camera features you get on the foldable – Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, Nightscape, Dolby Vision, Smart Scene Recognition, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, Panorama, Tilt-Shift mode, Long Exposure, Dual-View Video, Retouch, Movie Mode, XPan Mode, Focus Peaking, Raw file, Raw Plus file, Filters, Super Stable, Video Nightscape, Video HDR, Focus Lock, Time-lapse, and Google Lens while for the front camera, features include Face Unlock, Nightscape Selfie, Selfie HDR, Time-lapse, Dual-View Video, and Screen Flash.

When it comes to the camera quality, we got some incredible results from the main camera, remarkable wide-angle shots, telephoto zoomed shots, great portraits, and decent macro shots. The camera performs top-notch even with its camera setup and all the cameras perform really well for a flagship segment. We have been using the foldable and we are just amazed by its camera performance.

We got to see the ProXDR feature which enhances the image quality and makes it look considerably better than the shots without it. You can check the preview using the ProXDR button below when you open the images. The cameras perform brilliantly and the quality is highly satisfactory, take a look at the shots we have shared below.

OnePlus Open Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The OnePlus Open packs a 4,805 mAh dual-cell (3,295 mAh + 1,510 mAh) battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. As per OnePlus, the 4,805 mAh battery can be charged from 1% to 100% in 42 minutes which is good for its size and for a foldable smartphone, the charger provided in the box is an 80W. For foldables, the battery capacity is usually smaller than for smartphones due to the form factor and dual-screen design. However, the battery capacity is quite large in the segment.

Verdict – OnePlus Open Review

The OnePlus Open is extremely slim, compact and handy, looks premium and solid, has an eye-grabbing foldable design, and is incredibly cool to carry around. The large display adds a wow factor and immediately catches the attention. It also has Hasselblad cameras which perform brilliantly and offer superior camera performance. We got some incredible camera results from the main camera, remarkable wide-angle shots, and great telephoto zoomed shots.

The OnePlus Open is also an excellent performer in terms of processing power, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is a high-end Soc that can accomplish tasks lightning fast and play games at maximum. The performance is top-notch, plus it has Dolby stereo speakers with Spatial Sound adding to the multimedia experience.

The OnePlus Open is certainly among the best foldable smartphones currently in the market and a solid contender in the segment, even though it has a few missing traits like wireless charging, waterproof design, and 8K video recording support. If you have the budget to spend on a foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open is certainly a great pick, the price starts at ₹1,39,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) which you can bring down with some ongoing discounts.

OnePlus Open – Where To Buy

The OnePlus Open comes in two color variants – Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black and is priced at ₹1,39,999 for its lone 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant. The OnePlus Open will be available from 19th October 2023 (pre-order) and 27th October 2023 (sale) on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, and Select Partner Stores.

The launch offers include up to ₹5,000 Instant Discount with ICICI and OneCard Bank Credit Card and EMIs, an additional ₹8,000 trade-in bonus on select devices, Interest-free EMIs up to 12 months, ₹15,000 worth of benefits with JioPlus, Google One 100 GB (6-months), YouTube Premium (6-months), Microsoft 365 (3 months).

Get OnePlus Open on OnePlus.in