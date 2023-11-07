Last month, Samsung India launched Samsung Galaxy A05s, its latest Galaxy A Series smartphone in India and now the smartphone is available in 4 GB RAM option with 128 GB storage at ₹13,499. The Samsung Galaxy A05s is a midrange smartphone that was previously launched with only 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage options and now it’s 4 GB RAM variant is ₹1,500 cheaper than its 6 GB RAM variant.

Features and highlights of the smartphone include a sleek design, 6.7-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, up to 12 GB RAM with RAM Plus, 128 GB internal storage, 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, and more. The Samsung Galaxy A05s sports a 6.7-inch PLS LCD display with Full HD+ and comes in a sleek 8.8mm design weighing 194 grams.

Specs include a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC clocked at 2.4 GHz paired with up to 6 GB RAM along with an additional 6 GB as RAM Plus making a total of 12 GB (physical + virtual). It now comes in two variants i.e. 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM, both with 128 GB internal storage with microSD card support for up to 1 TB.

For its battery, the Samsung Galaxy A05s packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It runs on the OneUI interface based on the Android 13 operating system and offers two years of OS upgrades and 4 years of Android security updates. The box includes a USB Type-A to Type-C charging cable without the charging brick.

On the camera’s front, the Samsung Galaxy A05s equips a 50 MP f/1.8 main camera in its triple camera setup. The other two cameras are 2 MP f/2.4 macro and 2 MP f/2.4 depth. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock, 3.5 mm audio jack, and support for Dolby Atmos.

The Samsung Galaxy A05s comes in three color options – Light Violet, Light Green, and Black Galaxy colors. The price for the Samsung Galaxy A05s is ₹13,499 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant while the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is already available since last month. The Samsung Galaxy A05s is available on Samsung.com/in and other retail stores with no-cost EMI options via Samsung Finance+ and EMI on various Banks and NBFCs starting at ₹1,150/month. Additionally, consumers can get cashback worth ₹1,000 using SBI credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy A05s Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹13,999 (4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage), ₹14,999 (6 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage)

₹13,999 (4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage), ₹14,999 (6 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage) Availability: Samsung.com/in and other retail stores

Samsung.com/in and other retail stores Offers: ₹1,000 cashback on SBI Bank Credit Card EMI, no-cost EMI available with Samsung Finance+, EMI on banks and NBFCs starting at ₹1,150/month

