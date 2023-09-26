Lava has launched its latest Blaze Series smartphone in India, the Lava Blaze Pro 5G is an affordable 5G smartphone featuring a 120 Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 50 MP dual cameras, 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and more.

The Lava Blaze Pro 5G flaunts its premium gradient back design and comes in two color variants – Starry Night, and Radiant Pearl colors. The front includes a 6.78-inch (17.22 cm) LCD display with Full HD+ resolution (2460 x 1080 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate. The Lava Blaze Pro 5G equips dual cameras on the back with a 50 MP primary camera, an AI secondary camera, alongwith an 8 MP selfie camera. The primary camera can record 2K videos at 30 fps.

Lava Blaze Pro 5G is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 6020 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors) paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage. According to Lava, the Dimensity 6020 scores an AnTuTu score of over 350K+ points. On the battery side, there is a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging and it runs on the Android 13 operating system.

Lava Blaze Pro 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.78-inch (17.22 cm) LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2460 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, Premium Gradient Back Design, 8.9 mm thickness, 203 grams weight

The price for the Lava Blaze Pro 5G is ₹12,499 for its lone 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and will be available from 3rd October 2023 on Amazon.in, Lava’s official website, and offline stores. Offers include a free service at home for Lava Blaze Pro 5G.

Lava Blaze Pro 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹12,499 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹12,499 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: 3rd October 2023 on Amazon.in, Lava’s official website, and offline stores

3rd October 2023 on Amazon.in, Lava’s official website, and offline stores Offers: Free doorstep service

