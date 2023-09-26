CMF by Nothing launches CMF Buds Pro, CMF Watch Pro, and CMF Power 65W GaN Charger in India and in the global markets. This is the company’s first batch of mobile accessories under Nothing’s sub-brand CMF, it caters to the earphones and smartwatch segment as well as, charger accessories for now.

The CMF Buds Pro earbuds feature a 45dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (5,000 Hz Extreme Wide Band Noise Cancellation) with Ultra Bass technology (Custom LCP Driver & PU Diaphram) and come with 10mm (N52 grade Neodymium) dynamic drivers. It also has a total of 6 HD microphones (3 on each bud) with CLefar Voice Technology combined with an advanced Wind Noise Reduction algorithm.

The CMF Buds Pro earbuds use a matte finish round boxed case with IP54 certification (dust and water-resistant). It comes in three color variants – Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange colors. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 with Google Fast Pair, and Microsoft Swift Pair, along with Touch Controls, and In-Ear Detection, and also connects via the Nothing X app. The CMF Buds Pro earbuds offer a total of 39 hours of battery and support 10 minutes of fast charging which gives 5 hours of listening time.

On the other hand, the CMF Watch Pro is a smartwatch featuring a 1.96-inch AMOLED display (410 x 502 pixels resolution), 600+ nits brightness, 58 fps refresh rate, and supports Always On display. It highlights its Bluetooth calling with AI noise reduction, and dedicated multi-system GPS and also flaunts its aluminum alloy frame and IP68 water-water-resistant design.

The smartwatch packs a 340 mAh battery delivering up to 13 days of usage as per CMF while it offers a range of features including Heart rate, Sleep, SpO2 monitor, Stress monitor, Sleep monitor, 110 Sports modes, a wide range of custom dial designs (via CMF Watch app), and comes in two strap variants Classic Strap and Fashion Strap with Dark Grey, Metallic Grey, and Orange color options.

The CMF Power 65W GaN Charger is a universal 3-in-1 fast charger with 3 ports design – two USB Type-C ports and one Type-A port for charging with up to 65W and support for GaN Technology. The company says the CMF Power 65W GaN Charger can charge the charge the Nothing Phone (2) smartphone up to 50% within 25 minutes.

It offers universal compatibility which means the CMF Power 65W GaN Charger works with all major fast charging protocols, including PD3.0, QC4.0+/3.0/2.0, SCP, FCP, PPS, AFC, Samsung 9V-2A, DCP, and Apple 2.4A, as well as, compatible with MFI-certified cables. It comes in Dark Grey, and Orange (India-exclusive) color options.

The price for the CMF Buds Pro starts at ₹3,499 and comes in Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange colors. The price for the CMF Watch Pro starts at ₹4,499 for the Classic Strap variant and ₹4,999 for the Fashion Strap variant, and comes in Dark Grey, Metallic Grey, and Orange colors. The price for the CMF Power 65W GaN Charger is ₹2,999 and comes in Dark Grey, Orange which is India-exclusive. The CMF products will be available from 30th September 2023 on Flipkart, and leading retail partners including Vijay Sales. Offers include a flat ₹500 off for a limited period of time.

With offers (flat ₹500 off), the price for the CMF Buds Pro is ₹2,999, the price for the CMF Watch Pro is ₹3,999 for the Classic Strap variant and ₹4,499 for the Fashion Strap variant, and the price for the CMF Power 65W GaN Charger is ₹2,499 for a limited period of time.

CMF Buds Pro, CMF Watch Pro, CMF Power 65W GaN Charger Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price (CMF Buds Pro): ₹3,499 – Dark Grey, Light Grey, Orange

₹3,499 – Dark Grey, Light Grey, Orange Price (CMF Watch Pro): ₹4,499 (Classic Strap), ₹4,999 (Fashion Strap) – Dark Grey, Metallic Grey, Orange

₹4,499 (Classic Strap), ₹4,999 (Fashion Strap) – Dark Grey, Metallic Grey, Orange Price (CMF Power 65W GaN Charger): ₹2,999 – Dark Grey, Orange (India-exclusive)

₹2,999 – Dark Grey, Orange (India-exclusive) Availability: 30th September 2023 on Flipkart, and leading retail partners including Vijay Sales

30th September 2023 on Flipkart, and leading retail partners including Vijay Sales Offers: Flat ₹500 off for a limited period of time

Know More About CMF by Nothing on in.cmf.tech