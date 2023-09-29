Flipkart’s biggest sale of the year, The Big Billion Days 2023 will begin on 8th October and last for a week. Flipkart has officially confirmed the event scheduled for next month i.e. from 8th October till 15th while the Flipkart Plus members will get 24-hour early access to the sale.

The e-commerce giant is promising exciting deals and offers on several products such as mobile phones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and smart TVs, among others, with new product launches, and more. Products from brands like Apple, Samsung, motorola, OnePlus, Nothing, realme, iQoo, and Xiaomi are confirmed to see price cuts during the sale.

Flipkart is associating with different lenders such as ICICI, Axis, and Kotak banks to offer instant discounts for purchases made through their cards and EMI transactions during the sale. Moreover, Paytm-based offers are also available for interested buyers. Flipkart will offer the lowest price lock pass from 1st October till 3rd which will offer the lowest price guarantee and assure stock availability during the sale.

Flipkart Pay Later would provide clients with up to ₹1 lakh in credit that may be repaid the next month or in easy EMIs. There will be no-cost EMI offers, exchange offers, and offers when SuperCoins are used during the sale.

Know More About Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 Sale