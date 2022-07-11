Logitech MX Master 3S Wireless Mouse Review

Logitech India has recently unveiled its two PC accessories, MX Master 3S premium wireless mouse and MX Mechanical keyboard for PC enthusiasts. The MX Master 3S is a premium optical mouse accessory with a massive 8,000 DPI sensor that even tracks glass, quiet clicks for soft tactile feedback, and smooth performance altogether for a precision workflow. Here’s our review of the Logitech MX Master 3S.

Design, Build, & Ergonomics

The MX Master 3S is the successor to its previous model MX Master 2S and it shares similar design traits. The MX Master 3S is extremely comfortable due to its ergonomic silhouette design, your fingers and thumb can easily rest in place and supports your palm seamlessly. The textured surface provides a strong grip for total control of the mouse, you can see the mouse has a tilt angle on the right that positions your arm in a more natural posture for better comfort.

The clicks are super quiet and give you soft tactile feedback. You can see a metallic thumb wheel on the left-hand side for horizontal scrolling, reflexive access, and faster navigation. The side scroll wheel follows the natural movement of the thumb for fluid and smooth horizontal navigation.

While the top has a magnetic wheel for smooth scrolling, the MagSpeed Electromagnetic scrolling is precise enough to stop on a pixel and quick enough to scroll 1,000 lines per second. It’s very smooth and incredibly silent. The mouse offers a high-quality steel wheel for premium tactility and enough weight to offer dynamic inertia you feel.

You will find a scroll wheel doubled as a mouse button 3 paired with the left-click and right-click, two additional buttons on the thumb side with a horizontal wheel, and one on top.

As per Logitech, the MX Master 3S mouse is made with recycled plastic (27% for Graphite and 22% for Pale Grey) reducing carbon emissions which is good for the environment. The paper packaging of MX Master 3S comes from FSC-certified forests and other controlled sources eventually supporting forestry.

Performance & Features

The Logitech MX Master 3S is a premium mouse with high-end features, it has a massive 8,000 DPI optical sensor and is one of the most accurate sensors you will ever see on a mouse. The precision sensor gives you smoother operation, rapid responsiveness, and seamless performance for your workflow.

The mouse even works on glass, you can use the mouse on a glass surface without the need for conventional mouse pads. The 8,000 DPI optical sensor tracks virtually anywhere even on glass, a minimum of 4 mm glass thickness is required. We have tried it on glass and several other surfaces and it didn’t even have a slight hiccup while sensing.

Whether you are working with Excel sheets, Microsoft Word, or Adobe Photoshop or simply browsing a website, the mouse gives you a wonderful experience. The electromagnetic wheel lets you scroll through several pages in just one glide. With its 8,000 DPI, it can benefit the gamers as well, gamers especially with a first-person or third-person shooter preference, this can be a great tool since it has a higher resolution sensor.

You can adjust your tracking sensitivity in Logi Options+ software which is needed to be installed separately, it’s available for Windows and macOS. With this software, you can control the mouse features, set the right levels for your workflow, and monitor resolution.

MX Master 3S works on Bluetooth as well as via its Logi Bolt USB Receiver and is compatible with all major operating systems, it doesn’t need any softwares or drivers, it’s plug and play. Most device functions will be supported without software for operating systems other than Windows and macOS right out of the box such as Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, or Linux.

The mouse instantly pairs with up to 3 devices via Bluetooth Low Energy or the included Logi Bolt USB Receiver, it doesn’t support Logitech Unifying technology which is a universal receiver for wireless devices such as Logitech keyboards or mice.

Battery Life & Charging

The MX Master 3S works on battery, it comes with a built-in battery that lasts as much as 70 days on a single charge. This is roughly 2.5 months of usage, which also means all you have to charge is 4-5 times a year to use the mouse. Usually, wireless mice last longer than expected, the MX Master 3S can last more than 70 days in certain cases, depending on your mouse usage and usage patterns.

In addition to its charging, there’s a quick 1-minute quick charging feature, you get 3 hours of mouse usage from a one-minute quick charge which is surprisingly great, you are just one minute away from using the mouse, isn’t that great? It can charge via the provided USB Type-C cable in the box.

Verdict

The Logitech MX Master 3S is one of the most premium PC accessories you can get. Its ergonomic design, high precision sensor, quiet clicks, smooth electromagnetic scroll wheel, and 70 days battery life give the mouse a great value and an excellent overall experience for those who want complete control of their workflow using a mouse. If you are a power user and want a mouse with extreme comfort, precise movements, silent clicks, and everything that a mouse can do for you while you work, be it working with excel sheets, photoshop, video editing, or even gaming, you will love this piece of art. The price for the Logitech MX Master 3S mouse starts at ₹10,995.