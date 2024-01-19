realme has officially confirmed the launch of its latest budget smartphone – the realme Note 50 which is scheduled for 23rd January in the Philippines. Building on the success of the Note series, the new device promises a cost-effective option for smartphone enthusiasts.

The realme Note 50 will be the budget smartphone in the country and will hold a notable resemblance to the realme C53 which was introduced in India and other markets last year. Notably, it shares a similar display, CPU specs, cameras, and battery. However, the cameras have been downgraded, likely as a strategic move to reduce costs.

The realme Note 50 will be available in Sky Blue and Midnight Black colors and will share a similar design trait to the realme C53. The official pricing details are expected to be revealed during the launch event next week. Here are the key specifications of the upcoming realme Note 50.

realme Note 50 Specifications & Features

Display: 6.74-inch IPS LCD screen, HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate

12nm UNISOC Tiger T612 octa-core SoC GPU: ARM Mali-G57 Graphics

4 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 64 GB internal storage, expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card

realme UI T Edition based on Android 13 Main Camera: Dual cameras (13 MP main + B&W depth sensor), LED flash

5 MP Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, bottom-ported speaker Cellular: 4G LTE, dual SIM, VoLTE support

Chase, realme’s Vice President, recently shared that the company plans to introduce the realme Note 50 not only in the Philippines but also in other key markets, including Vietnam, Thailand, Italy, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. Emphasizing that this marks the beginning of a comprehensive series, Chase hinted at the possibility of more phones joining the realme Note series in the future.