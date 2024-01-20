Sony INZONE Buds gaming noise canceling TWS Earbuds unveiled in India, Sony has officially launched its INZONE Buds, marking its latest venture into the noise-canceling earbud segment in the country. The Sony INZONE Buds offers a seamless 2.4 GHz wireless connection via a USB Type-C receiver to ensure minimal latency (less than 30 ms) for an enhanced gaming experience.

The earbuds are designed in collaboration with professional gamers, Sony has taken a fresh approach to design, emphasizing lightweight construction, compactness, and reduced ear contact for prolonged gaming sessions without compromising comfort.

Aside from its 2.4 GHz connectivity, the earbuds features 8.4mm drivers with support for ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), personalized 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming, IPX4 splash-proof design, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, 24 hours battery life, customizable touch controls, AI-assisted microphones, and compatibility with INZONE Hub PC software.

The company highlights that the INZONE Buds are created to meet the specific needs of gamers, making them an ideal companion for extended gaming sessions. The earbuds equip an L1 processor and LC3 high-quality audio codec for enhanced audio performance.

Sony INZONE Buds Specifications & Features

Driver: 8.4 mm drivers

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3 LE, 2.4 GHz wireless connection via USB Type-C dongle

Features: Active Noise Cancellation, 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming, Customizable touch controls, AI-assisted microphones, Compatibility with INZONE Hub PC software, IPX4 splash-proof rating

Battery Life & Charging: 12 hours max (ANC OFF), 11 hours max (ANC ON) – USB transceiver connection; 24 hours max (ANC OFF), 18 hours max (ANC ON) – Bluetooth (LE Audio) connection, 5 minutes for 1 hour of play

Weight: 6.5 g (each earbud)

The Sony INZONE Buds is priced at ₹17,990 and is available in two color variants – Black, and White. The earbuds are available from 22nd January 2024 across various retail channels including Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), Sony’s ShopatSC.com website, major electronic stores, and leading e-commerce platforms.

Sony INZONE Buds Price & Availability