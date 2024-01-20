POCO has started rolling out the new HyperOS update in India for POCO F5. This release comes a month after the initial confirmation and follows a successful pilot rollout conducted in the preceding weeks.

The HyperOS by Xiaomi, which is described as a human-centric system, seamlessly connects personal devices, automobiles, and smart home products to create an intelligent ecosystem, as stated by the company. Xiaomi’s HyperOS is driven by robust device performance, enabling user-friendly connections, and ensuring end-to-end privacy and security, it added.

The HyperOS update is gradually reaching out to the users and will be available to all POCO F5 users soon. Additionally, it’s worth mentioning that the recently launched POCO X6 Pro comes equipped with Xiaomi HyperOS straight out of the box, and the Xiaomi Pad 6 is slated to receive the update later this month.

Here’s the change log for the HyperOS update for POCO F5 users

System

Updated Android Security Patch to December 2023. Increased system security.

Comprehensive refactoring

Upgraded memory management engine makes frees up more resources and makes memory usage more efficient

Vibrant aesthetics

Global aesthetics draw inspiration from life itself and change the way your device looks and feels

New animation language makes interactions with your device wholesome and intuitive

Natural colors bring vibrancy and vitality to every corner of your device

Our all-new system font supports multiple writing systems

Redesigned Weather app not only gives you important information, but also shows you how it feels outside

Notifications are focused on important information, presenting it to you in the most efficient way

Every photo can look like an art poster on your Lock screen, enhanced by multiple effects and dynamic rendering

New Home screen icons refresh familiar items with new shapes and colors

Our in-house multi-rendering technology makes visuals delicate and comfortable across the whole system

Multitasking is now even more straightforward and convenient with an upgraded multi-window interface

Other improvements and optimization