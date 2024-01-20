POCO has started rolling out the new HyperOS update in India for POCO F5. This release comes a month after the initial confirmation and follows a successful pilot rollout conducted in the preceding weeks.
The HyperOS by Xiaomi, which is described as a human-centric system, seamlessly connects personal devices, automobiles, and smart home products to create an intelligent ecosystem, as stated by the company. Xiaomi’s HyperOS is driven by robust device performance, enabling user-friendly connections, and ensuring end-to-end privacy and security, it added.
The HyperOS update is gradually reaching out to the users and will be available to all POCO F5 users soon. Additionally, it’s worth mentioning that the recently launched POCO X6 Pro comes equipped with Xiaomi HyperOS straight out of the box, and the Xiaomi Pad 6 is slated to receive the update later this month.
Here’s the change log for the HyperOS update for POCO F5 users
System
- Updated Android Security Patch to December 2023. Increased system security.
Comprehensive refactoring
- Upgraded memory management engine makes frees up more resources and makes memory usage more efficient
Vibrant aesthetics
- Global aesthetics draw inspiration from life itself and change the way your device looks and feels
- New animation language makes interactions with your device wholesome and intuitive
- Natural colors bring vibrancy and vitality to every corner of your device
- Our all-new system font supports multiple writing systems
- Redesigned Weather app not only gives you important information, but also shows you how it feels outside
- Notifications are focused on important information, presenting it to you in the most efficient way
- Every photo can look like an art poster on your Lock screen, enhanced by multiple effects and dynamic rendering
- New Home screen icons refresh familiar items with new shapes and colors
- Our in-house multi-rendering technology makes visuals delicate and comfortable across the whole system
- Multitasking is now even more straightforward and convenient with an upgraded multi-window interface
Other improvements and optimization
- New: VoNR support for Jio