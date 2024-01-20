Ather Energy has officially revealed its plans to introduce the Ather Ritza, marking the company’s inaugural venture into the family scooter segment. The announcement was accompanied by an intriguing teaser that showcases the scooter within an ultrasound imagery, hinting at a new era in family-oriented two-wheelers.

According to Ather Energy, the Ather Ritza will be delivered in the next 6 months. The family scooter will be unveiled at ACDC 24 – Ather Community Day Celebration 2024.

Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & CEO of Ather Energy, regarding the Ritza, said, “With Rizta, we will be taking a big leap in comfort and safety. Our teams have been working on this for a while (this one has been on and off the table since 2019!) now and have pulled off some amazing integrations that are industry-first and will make your ride experience way better.

Rizta will also continue to maintain the same quality and reliability that Ather’s other products are known for.”

This comes on the heels of the Ather Apex launch, which currently holds the title of Ather Energy’s most high-end scooter, priced at ₹1.89 lakhs. Offering an impressive speed of 100 kmph with the innovative Warp+ mode, the Ather Apex boasts a striking appearance with a fresh color palette and transparent panels for the chassis, featuring a glossy exterior and a frosted interior. The forthcoming Ather Ritza is expected to bring a new dimension to the Ather scooter lineup, catering specifically to the needs of families.