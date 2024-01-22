Infinix India has introduced its latest INBook line-up of notebooks in India, – the Infinix INBook Y4 Max Series featuring up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 U-Series processors with up to 16 GB RAM + 512GB storage, 16-inch Full HD+ display, 1.78 kg slim metallic design, backlit keyboard, AG Glass touchpad, 70Wh battery with 65W fast charging support, and more.

The Infinix INBook Y4 Max Series is the company’s newest INBook line-up of notebooks which includes 13th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, or i7 U Series processors depending on the models, a a 16-inch Full HD+ display (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) with 16:10 aspect ratio providing an 87% screen-to-body ratio, 83% sRGB color gamut, and a peak brightness of 300 nits.

In addition to the 13th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, or i7 U Series processors, the CPU is paired with 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM, 512 GB PCIe 3.0 SSD storage, and an Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics processor with Ice Storm cooling technology. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home and boasts a 70Wh battery with 65W Type-C fast charging delivering up to 8.5 hours of Full HD video playback.

The notebook features a slim 18mm aluminum alloy metallic chassis with a brushed metal finish weighing about 1.78 kg and comes in two color variants – Blue, and Silver colors. The connectivity options include USB-A 3.0 and USB-C 3.0 ports, a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, v5.2, and an HDMI 1.4 port. The notebook also features a backlit keyboard, a 7.06-inch AG Glass touchpad, and a 1080p FHD+ video camera with Dual LED Flashlight and AI noise cancellation for calls.

Infinix INBook Y4 Max Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 16-inch Full HD+ display (1,920 x 1,200 Pixels), 16:10 aspect ratio, 87% Screen to Body ratio, 83% sRGB Color Gamut, 300 nits peak brightness, 18mm slim aluminum alloy metallic chassis, brushed metal finish, 1.78 kg weight

Windows 11 Home CPU: 13th Gen Intel Core U-series processors (Core i3, Core i5, Core i7 – depending on the models)

The price for the Infinix INBook Y4 Max notebook starts at ₹33,990 for 13th Gen Core i3-1315U with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant, ₹40,990 for 13th Gen Core i5-1335U with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant, and ₹49,990 for 13th Gen Core i7-1355U with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant. The notebooks are available for purchase on Flipkart starting today i.e. 22nd January 2024.

Infinix INBook Y4 Max Price In India, Availability, Offers