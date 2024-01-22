Noise has introduced its latest offering in the smartwatch category – the Noise ColorFit Hexa. The announcement closely follows the recent launch of the ColorFit Chrome smartwatch by the brand. Features and highlights of the smartwatch include a 1.96-inch ArcView Curved AMOLED screen, Bluetooth calling, 24 x 7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor, 100 customizable watch faces, 7 days battery life, and more.

The Noise ColorFit Hexa stands out with its square dial design and a distinctive curved body housing an ‘ArcView’ display. The smartwatch is available in three color options with two Leather strap models – Teal Blue, Classic Brown (Leather), Classic Black (Leather), and Jet Black colors.

The Noise ColorFit Hexa sports a 1.96-inch ArcView AMOLED screen, 7 days battery life, Bluetooth calling with Noise Tru Sync technology, over 100 customizable watch faces, multiple sports modes, 24 x 7 Heart rate monitoring, SpO2 Blood Oxygen meter, sleep tracking, stress management functionalities in its comprehensive Noise Health Suite, and seamless integration with the NoiseFit App.

The price for the Noise ColorFit Hexa smartwatch is ₹2,499 as a part of the introductory offer. As an added incentive, the first 300 customers purchasing through the Noise website will receive an extra discount of ₹300.

Noise ColorFit Hexa Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 1.96-inch ArcView Always-On AMOLED display (360 x 360 pixels), 600 nits brightness, curved body with a functional crown

Protection: IP68 rated – dust and water resistant

IP68 rated – dust and water resistant Features: Bluetooth Calling with Noise Tru Sync technology, supports saving up to 10 contacts, 100+ customizable watch faces, 24×7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2, 3-stage sleep analysis, stress management, multiple sports modes, notification display, weather updates, reminders, alarm, camera control, music control, calculator, and more

Compatibility: Android, iOS, NoiseFit app

Android, iOS, NoiseFit app Battery Life: Up to 7 days

Noise ColorFit Hexa Price In India, Availability, & Offers